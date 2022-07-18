ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This REIT Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

By Brent Nyitray, CFA
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

This year has been particularly difficult for most asset classes. Stocks are down over 20% from their highs, and the fixed income market has suffered as well. About the only asset class that has performed well has been residential real estate, which is testament to years of underbuilding.

The trick for equity investors is to find a stock that gives exposure to this asset class. Single-family rental REITs have been in the doghouse as starter homes become more and more expensive. That said, there is a way to gain exposure to residential real estate without the baggage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyoyP_0gjSKOgK00

Image source: Getty Images.

Equity Residential's wheelhouse

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on apartments for young, affluent professionals in urban markets. One of the few assets that has worked this year has been residential real estate, with real estate indices like the FHFA House Price Index reporting that house prices are up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rising house prices, along with increased mortgage rates, have impacted housing affordability, especially for the first-time homebuyer. The typical high-income, first-time homebuyer who has been priced out of the starter home market is pretty much the ideal type of tenant for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential is unique in that it focuses on the top-tier markets and tenants. The company focuses on southern California, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, and other affluent urban areas. It is expanding into Denver and Austin. These locations are characterized by strong knowledge-based job growth, particularly in high-tech industries. These areas usually have tight residential real estate markets, where the typical single-family starter home is expensive relative to incomes. The ideal tenant is a high earner who is not yet rich. These tenants typically want to live close to where they work, which means an urban environment with easy access to public transportation.

The company's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is largely complete

Equity Residential suffered a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic because it chose to "buy occupancy," which means it often gave concessions such as a month's free rent or free amenities in order to keep tenants in their apartments. The end result is that the company had a couple of years when leases were below market. The company is at the tail end of that and rents are resetting to market levels. Funds from operations (FFO, which is the preferred measure of profitability for a REIT) fell in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic-related issues, but first-quarter 2022 FFO rose nearly 15%.Equity Residential's 2021 FFO was 13% lower than pre-pandemic, however the sub-market leases the company signed in 2020 still affected 2021 numbers. As these leases reset to market, Equity Residential has a lot of catch-up potential going forward.

The housing shortage is a tailwind for Equity Residential

Ultimately, Equity Residential is benefiting from the fact that the U.S. has a housing shortage, which is the result of a decade of underbuilding. This is driving up home prices in its key markets, which allows the company to raise rents accordingly. This thesis should remain intact for the foreseeable future as labor and materials costs make new home construction expensive. Equity Residential pays a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share, which gives the company a dividend yield of 3.4%. The stock gives income investors liquid exposure to the residential real estate market, which is one of the few asset classes that is "working" right now. This makes it a good investment for an income investor.

10 stocks we like better than Equity Residential
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Equity Residential wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Brent Nyitray, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Real Estate Company#Housing Affordability#Dividend Investors#Eqr
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy