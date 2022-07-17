ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, MN

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty for His Role in Avon Shooting

By Lee Voss
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime. Twenty-one-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'll...

WJON

Lake George Shooting Leads to Arrest

ST. CLOUD -- A report of gunshots near Lake George Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to the Lake George area just after 6:00 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers stopped several people and determined that a suspect had...
CBS Minnesota

Woman hospitalized after shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) -- A shooting in St. Cloud on Tuesday night left a woman with a bullet wound in her leg. The St. Cloud Police Department says multiple shots rang out shortly before 11 p.m. around the 800 block of 11th Street South, just west of the St. Cloud State University campus. While police were on the scene, they learned that a 32-year-old St. Cloud woman had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police described her injuries as "non-life-threatening." Investigators say that the victim or someone she was with appears to have been the target of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.The shooting Tuesday happened just blocks from where four people were shot in St. Cloud earlier this month. One of the victims in that case was a 15-year-old boy. All four people hurt in that shooting survived. 
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Police Ask for Help With Friday Shots Fired

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud police are asking for help identifying suspects in a shots fired call Friday night. Authorities say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of 11th Street South at about 10:30 p.m. Witnesses say two possible suspects fled the area before officers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Some Minnesota cops say they hide their badges, don’t wear uniforms in stores

The president of the largest union representing Minnesota law enforcement stood in front of a roomful of more than 100 cops Tuesday and said she no longer wears her police uniform to the grocery store. St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering harkened back to Sept. 12, 2001 — the day after the terrorist attacks on […] The post Some Minnesota cops say they hide their badges, don’t wear uniforms in stores appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Police: Struggling Tuber Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

SARTELL -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says at about 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called to the area near County Road 1 on a report of a woman in the river tubing that was being swept away by the current.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Police Respond to Shots Fired Call in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police were called to a shots fired call Sunday afternoon. At about 12:15 they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of 14th Street North. Officers got information that someone fired a handgun and then was seen going into...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lptv.org

Law Enforcement Seeks Public Assistance for Multiple Thefts Near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported three separate thefts at the Knife River business gravel pit just 11 miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township. According to the press release, two of the three thefts occurred in July. The latest theft was reported on July 18th. During this incident, a work trailer at the gravel pit was broken into and multiple tools were stolen. The sheriff’s office believe this incident happened between 5 P.M. on Friday, July 15th and 6:30 A.M on Monday, July 18th.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Great Places to Explore in MN Without Driving Far

There are many great places to visit in Minnesota without having to drive too far away from the St. Cloud area. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. Among the events and places to visit that Amy highlighted she talked about Clemens and Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud where the annual art fair is taking place starting today. The location also features a Sunday concert series called Music in the Gardens. The next show is this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Sign Up Now for National Night Out on August 2nd

ST. CLOUD -- The annual National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 2nd, and now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the event. St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says so far they've got about 40 neighborhoods signed up for a visit from a police officer. It is an opportunity to talk face-to-face about your concerns.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Fishing Gear Stolen Near Clearwater

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a burglary that happened at the end of June on Elderberry Road in Linden Township near Clearwater. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says several thousand dollars of fishing equipment was stolen. The Stearns County Sheriff's department is also...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
1390 Granite City Sports

A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen joined me on WJON. Wegner says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
