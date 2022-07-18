ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Commissioners to take action against County Clerk Wanda Halbert due to tag ‘crisis’

By Jerrita Patterson, Bria Jones, Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPG9b_0gjSIegG00

UPDATE: The Shelby County Commission on Monday afternoon delayed a scheduled “no confidence” vote against County Clerk Wanda Halbert until Aug. 8.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Shelby County Commissioners plan to take a ‘no confidence’ vote against Wanda Halbert Monday after the ongoing license plate ‘crisis.’

Memphis auto dealers ask for state to help end tag ‘crisis’

Sponsored by commissioners Brandon Morrison and Mark Billingsley, the resolution may result in the state of Tennessee taking over license plate distribution temporarily to assist the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

“We have heard from representatives of the office of the governor, the greater Memphis chamber the office of the comptroller, Mayor Harris,” Billingsley said. “A great number of people are working collaboratively trying to support the clerk.”

The commissioners say they have received hundreds of complaints regarding license plate delays from drivers and auto dealers over the past months.

The delay is said to have impacted 35,000 customers.

Earlier this month, the Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association said there were more than 7,400 pending tag applications dating back to April, and thousands of Shelby County residents are driving with expired drive-out tags.

The county clerk’s office temporarily shut its doors earlier this month when the air conditioning went out. It reopened Monday. The line started forming around 6:30 a.m. even though the office did not open until 8 a.m.

Lorenzo Jones was the first in line to be seen after the office was closed for a week. He needed his tags or he could face a possible fine if stopped by police.

“No they don’t wanna hear anything about any air,” Jones said. “They just want to write you a ticket.”

Board members plan to take up the vote against Halbert Monday afternoon.

“Today I heard that there’s been some progress and the mayor’s administration has received access and we’re going to be getting more frequent reports, but we still just want to see results,” Morrison said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 12

Velma Williams
2d ago

Just my opinion. but it appears to be a conspiracy being plan against Ms.Halbert.It's as if they want her and lack of staffing to fail."Political Propaganda"

Reply(1)
12
John Green
2d ago

Ms Halbert was elected by the boting citizens of Memphis Tn. The people need to know if the entire true story before any moves are made. Why Ms Halbert wasn't given the necessary tools and staff ? Who are these guys stealimg her job for ?

Reply
11
Phil Smith
2d ago

first everyone who vote for her is responsible because she wasn't qualified in the beginning to run that office and now that the heat is getting hot, people are saying remove her. I need to know what took so long for the community to see she could not do the job.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | County commissioners did the right thing delaying resolution on Shelby County Clerk’s Office | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone pretty much agrees that for months, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been a functional mess. Thousands of vehicle owners still don’t have their 2022 auto tag renewals, including those new blue license plates, even after paying for them. Not to mention the long lines outside clerk’s offices in stifling heats.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Long lines continue to clog county clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were lined up around the corner on Wednesday in front of the County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza waiting for tags and other services. Residents braved the heat outside the office as COVID protocols are still in effect. With limited or no seating available, the clerk’s office is limited to standing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two stamps required to mail Shelby County’s absentee ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis voter is afraid her vote might not be counted after she says the election commission did not notify the public sooner about the additional postage needed for a very long ballot. As early voting in Shelby County enters its first full week, many are making their way to polling precincts, but […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Memphis mayor won’t sign off on One Beale debt deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis city council chose to guarantee 100% funding to the developers of the One Beale Project but the city’s mayor is disagreeing. “I’m not signing under the terms that they approved,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “Can’t gamble with the public’s money like that.” In its fourth phase, the project plans to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Blytheville mayor to end career after 45 years of public service

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Blytheville will call an end to his more than four decades of public service. Mayor James Sanders told the city council and residents in a news release he would not seek re-election this year. Sanders has been mayor of the Mississippi County town...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WATN Local Memphis

Whitehaven Shelby Co. Clerk's Office reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being closed for nearly a week due to a broken central air conditioning system, the Shelby County Clerk's Office Whitehaven location is reopen. The office is located at 4122 Elvis Presley Blvd., it operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The Whitehaven...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Politics Local
desotocountynews.com

Horn Lake tightens fireworks requirements

If you buy fireworks in Horn Lake and the ordinance about its proper use in the city is not provided, you and the seller are going to be in trouble; the vendor for what they’re not telling you, and you could face issues if you’re using them after permitted hours.
HORN LAKE, MS
localmemphis.com

Memphis-Shelby County Schools welcomes retirees back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new state law allowing retired teachers in Tennessee to return to the classroom without losing their retirement benefits is helping to fuel a hiring boost for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS). To maximize the boost, the district is hosting open interviews for retired teachers interested in...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Voters get a feel of what’s to come with new voting machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 4,800 people showed up to vote on Friday for the first day of early voting. On Saturday early voters got a feel of what is to come. While voters cast their ballot for races like Shelby County Mayor and District Attorney, they also got to vote for things like their favorite breed of dog and favorite beach. That ballot, of course, was separate from the real ballot they cast for August’s election. It was a fake ballot so voters could try out Shelby County’s new voting machines.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WandaVision
WREG

Live At 9: Why Advocates Are Urging Voters to Pay Attention to More Obscure Races

Early voting continues across Shelby County right now. There are many positions on the ballot that may be unfamiliar to voters, including the seats filled by judges. Those races come up only every eight years, which is the longest term for judicial seats in the nation. Groups working on issues like criminal justice reform want voters to pay close attention to these so-called “down ballot” seats.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

New law allows retired teachers to come back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The new law allowing teachers to come back to work without losing their retirement benefits is showing promise of returning teachers. With the surge of labor shortages across the country there seems to be hope for teachers in Tennessee. A new law allowing retired teachers to come...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Pastor’s passing becomes call to action to stop youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a Mid-South pastor. Memphis Police say Reverend Autura Eason-Williams was shot in her driveway in Whitehaven on Monday, July 18, as the teens stole her car. And MPD said a 15-year-old pulled the trigger. Hearts are broken...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man accused of threatening Davidson County judge, prosecutor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with making threats against a judge and prosecutor in Davidson County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. Bobby Terrell Harris, 33, was booked into the Davidson County Jail on July 14, on two counts of Retailiation for Past Action, TBI said in a release. He is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MDOT projects continue in northwest Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “MDOT has made substantial progress on many of our paving and bridge replacement projects this spring and early summer,” said D2 District Engineer Mitch Turner. “The weather has been cooperative so far and we anticipate this progress to continue through the summer months.”
TATE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bigger utiliy bills are hitting mailboxes across Shelby County and wallets too. Some MLGW customers say soaring electric bills are leaving some people struggling to pay. “Being on retirement or Social Security only, it really affects some of the activities a retired person should be able...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy