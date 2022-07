In these test regions, each Netflix account will include one home where you can access Netflix on any of your devices. If you want to allow someone to use your Netflix account in an additional home, the company will ask you to pay a fee. You can add a home to your account by paying an extra 219 pesos in Argentina and $2.99 in the other test regions. Members on a Basic Netflix plan can add one extra home, Standard users can add up to two extra homes and Premium users can add up to three extra homes. Users in these test areas will have the option to control where their account is being used and remove homes from their account settings page.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO