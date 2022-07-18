ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices down nearly 50 cents from a month ago, but not in Syracuse

By Geoff Herbert
 2 days ago
Gas prices are continuing to fall after reaching a record high last month. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.521, down nearly 50 cents from an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA. In New York state, average gas prices have dropped...

Westbound traffic on Thruway sidetracked at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Westbound traffic on the New York State Thruway is being rerouted at Syracuse due to an accident. A tractor trailer hauling garbage has rolled on its side between Exit 38 and 39, spilling its contents along the wide of the Thruway. All westbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 34A and instructed to take I-481 to I-690 west to renter the Thruway.
Record heat possible today in Upstate NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Some Upstate New York cities could break heat records today as a surge of warm, humid air continues to roll in. The National Weather Service predicts that Binghamton will reach 94 degrees; the record for July 20 is 93, set in 1991.The forecast for Syracuse today is 94 degrees, and the record is 96, set in 1991.
Highest rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV)– What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Syracuse features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip...
Armory Square headed for a resurgence? Plus, NYC residents pour into CNY (Good Morning CNY for July 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 95; Low: 75. Heat alerts issued for Upstate NY. See 5-day forecast. UPSTATE NEW YORK’S OWN NINJA: Upstate New York fans of the popular television series “American Ninja Warrior” will have a hometown competitor to root for this season. Anthony Eardley, 31, an underwater welder from Oneonta, advanced to the finals thanks to his performance in the semifinal round, which aired on Monday. Meanwhile, another contestant completed the course, then announced that he’s be attending Syracuse University. (Courtesy Elizabeth Morris | NBC)
RANKED: The 10 Busiest Airports in Upstate New York

When we think of "Upstate New York " airports, many of us remember the small rural airports around the towns and villages where we grew up. In the sparsely populated areas of Central New York and the Catskills, for example. As for this writer, my hometown of Sidney, N.Y. (Delaware...
Toys R Us returning to Syracuse, more locations this holiday season

Toys R Us is returning to Syracuse — and more locations — this holiday season. Macy’s announced Monday that Toys “R” Us pop-up shops will be opening inside every Macy’s department store in the U.S. by fall as part of a partnership with the beloved toy brand’s parent company WHP Global. That includes Macy’s locations in Upstate New York such as Destiny USA in Syracuse; Eastview Mall and Greece Ridge Center near Rochester; Colonie Center and Crossgates Mall near Albany; Walden Galleria and Boulevard Mall near Buffalo; and the Poughkeepsie Galleria in the Hudson Valley.
Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Syracuse! Is it Yours?

1-5-12-22-24 The ticket was sold at the NA Market on Midland Avenue in Onondaga County and is worth $17,468.50. The latest lottery winner comes just days after someone won Cash for Life. The winning second prize ticket that hit all 5 numbers but missed the Cash Ball, was sold at Josming Discount on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.
Ithaca will help property owners swap natural gas appliances for electric

The City of Ithaca wants to make it easier for property owners to replace gas, oil or propane appliances with electric ones. The city launched its Electrify Ithaca program last week as part of the Ithaca Green New Deal initiative, which aims to completely eliminate the city’s net carbon emissions by 2030.
Syracuse’s iconic staircase needs a $1.2M fix; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for July 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 68. Storms, near-record heat this week. See 5-day forecast. STEEP PRICE FOR ICONIC STAIRS’ REPAIR: Lauren Radford descends the 178 steps toward Euclid Avenue from Westminster Park on Syracuse’s East Side. The concrete and brick steps were built almost 100 years ago and are the stuff of legend, heavily used by neighborhood walkers and a destination for all manner of runners, ruck sackers, college athletes and anyone seeking a challenge. Now, the steps are crumbling. Pouring life back into them will likely cost more than $1 million, and every time people start imagining what the project could become, the price tag goes even higher. (Dennis Nett photo)
Company news: Ronald Smith and Kathryn Stover hired by Dermody, Burke & Brown

Dermody, Burke & Brown CPAs LLC announed two recent new hires in its Syracuse office. Ronald Smith joined the firm as an associate in the audit and accounting department. He received a bachelor of science degree in accounting from State University College at Oswego. Prior to being hired on a full-time basis, he interned both in the audit and accounting department and the tax department at the company. He is working to complete the certification process to earn his designation as a Certified Public Accountant and resides in Syracuse.
Upstate NY angler reels in two river monsters days apart

Chad Jackson, from New Hartford, recently reeled in a 36-inch tiger muskie and a 45-inch northern pike three days apart from the same spot on the Mohawk River in Utica. Jackson caught both fish at dusk, using live shiners and a bobber. Jackson’s epic twofer started when he noticed what...
