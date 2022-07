ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says that Kevin Durant has not been in communication with not just the Brooklyn Nets, but also the entire NBA. Kevin Durant sent shockwaves throughout the NBA hours before the start of free agency after reports indicated that he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even though the former two-time NBA Finals MVP has been linked to teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors, but nothing has transpired in terms of a trade.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO