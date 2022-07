All things being equal, All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is probably the most talented overall player attached to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of training camp. Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 quarterback takedowns during the 2021 campaign and could better that mark this coming season, and that's just one reason why he was recently mentioned as a potential league Most Valuable Player candidate heading into summer practices.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO