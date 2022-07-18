ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

50th Women's All-City Golf tourney: Here's who is playing and a list of former champions

By Matthew Wheaton, Galesburg Register-Mail
 2 days ago
GALESBURG — The 50th edition of the Galesburg Women's All-City golf tournament takes place this week.

The 54-hole event opens at Bunker Links Golf Course on Tuesday, continues at Lake Bracken Country Club on Wednesday, and concludes at Soangetaha Country Club on Friday.

There are 34 participants in the field, which is the most since 2002 when 39 hit the links. Last summer, only 20 played in the tourney. In the first year of its existence, 49 individuals competed in the Women’s All-City, and 54 did in 1973. In the 1991 version, 65 women played in the tourney which is the highest number of entries the event has drawn.

Past champions competing this year include: Cheri Hosteng (11-time winner), Stefanie Mitchell (three-time winner), Trisha Blake-Millar (two-time winner) and Gail Hannam, who has claimed two Women’s All-City titles (1996 and 2010) and played in the tourney since it began in 1972. On Tuesday, Hannam will hit a celebratory drive with a hickory stick to start things off.

Hannam won both the overall tourney title and Senior crown in 2010. She’s won the Senior All-City 11 times and been atop that field the last nine summers.

Women of all ages have always competed in the Women's All-City, but in 1997 a senior portion was added to the tournament. Those who are 55 and older are able to golf in the first and final round with the chance to claim a title.

Tuesday’s tee times

at Bunker Links

7:30 a.m.: Stefanie Mitchell, Trisha Blake-Millar, Cheri Hosteng

7:38: Gail Hannam, Linda Betzelberger, Lorie Larsen

7:46: Deb Galbreath, Karen Randall-King, Dee Anderson

7:54: Jody Rinker, Deanna Mathers, Barbara Ball

8:02: Emily Grodjesk, Terri Moore, Kristi Furne

8:10: Eleena Wetherbee, Teresa Thompson, Carol Aten

8:18: Cora Johnson, Lorraine Gottenborg, Amanda Aberle

8:26: Marine McKemie, Karen Hawkinson, Denise Foote

8:34: Cathy Gibbs, Jill Johnson, Deb Savory

8:42: Les Bender, Barb Weaver, Dee Clark, Judy Clayton

8:50: Addy Trego, Leighton Trego, Ashley Yoder

Women’s All-City winners

1972: Vernie Mendrek, 236

1973: Vernie Mendrek, 242

1974: Connie Graham, 234

1975: Connie Graham, 236

1976: Connie Graham, 231

1977: Vernie Mendrek, 151*

1978: Vernie Mendrek, 228

1979: Vernie Mendrek, 224

1980: Vernie Mendrek, 234

1981: Sandy Owen, 232

1982: Sandy Owen, 221

1983: Vernie Mendrek, 227

1984: Cookie Rosine, 231

1985: Cookie Rosine, 232

1986: Kim Kessler, 223

1987: Kim Kessler, 208

1988: Cindy Watson, 221

1989: Vernie Mendrek, 223

1990: Cindy Watson, 224

1991: Jill Werder, 225

1992: Vernie Mendrek, 241

1993: Cheri Hosteng, 233

1994: Stefanie Mitchell, 229

1995: Stefanie Mitchell, 211

1996: Gail Hannam, 232

(Senior Women’s All-City - two rounds - added in 1997 that winner is listed second)

1997: Cheri Hosteng, 236; Tede Verner, 178

1998: Leslie Gumm, 231; Irene Allen, 163

1999: Cheri Hosteng, 234; Gloria Humphreys, 177

2000: Leslie Gumm, 232; Pat Lehman, 178

2001: Cheri Hosteng, 229; Gloria Humphreys, 160

2002: Cheri Hosteng, 233; Gloria Humphreys, 176

2003: Cheri Hosteng 223; Jan Starcevich, 169

2004: Cheri Hosteng, 239; Glenda Benoit, 158

2005: Cheri Hosteng, 234; Marilyn Malley, 176

2006: Cheri Hosteng, 230; Marilyn Malley, 172

2007: Cheri Hosteng, 161*; Glenda Merrill, 86*

2008: Cheri Hosteng, 230; Glenda Merrill, 168

2009: Trisha Blake, 227; Glenda Merrill, 170

2010: Gail Hannam, 233; Gail Hannam, 150

2011: Trisha Blake, 224; Gail Hannam, 163

2012: Stefanie Mitchell, 218; Mary Robson, 158

2013: Taylor Thompson, 215; Gail Hannam, 160

2014: Taylor Thompson, 211; Gail Hannam, 166

2015: Taylor Thompson, 217; Gail Hannam, 164

2016: Lexi Petersen, 144*; Gail Hannam, 82*

2017: Katy Schmitt, 228; Gail Hannam, 170

2018: Katy Schmitt, 228; Gail Hannam, 164

2019: Lexi Petersen, 209; Gail Hannam, 166

2020: Maitlyn Sanders, 225; Gail Hannam, 166

2021: Maitlyn Sanders, 224; Gail Hannam, 153

Kathy Dunn Memorial Winners

2006: Trisha Blake, 207

2007: Joanna Sholl, 144*

2008: Marilyn Malley, 201

2009: Lorraine Gottenborg, 204

2010: Judy Clayton, 196

2011: Cheri Hosteng, 204

2012: Diana Kessler, 205

2013: Stephanie Mitchell, 213

2014: Carol Renander, 206

2015: Jordan Koehler, 209

2016: Lorraine Gottenborg, 136*

2017: Cheri Hosteng, 210

2018: Karen Randall-King, 201

2019: Linda Betzelberger, 205

2020: Trisha Millar, 221

2021: Deb Galbreath, 212

* = two-day event due to rain

Matthew Wheaton can be reached at (309) 315-6073 or at mwheaton@register-mail.com. Follow him on Twitter @matthewlwheaton

The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

