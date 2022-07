GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning in Anne Arundel County. At about 2:45 a.m., troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of Maryland Route 295 at West Nursery Road. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, a 21-year-old male, was driving a gold Acura TLX south on Route 295 when someone traveling in a gray Nissan Armada shot at his vehicle.

