ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate aid, war fallout feature at Berlin climate talks

By FRANK JORDANS and GEIR MOULSON
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iM69M_0gjSHaBZ00
Germany Egypt Climate German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center right, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, center left, pose with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, left, and Germany Annalena Baerbock, third from right, and other participants for a group photo during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN — (AP) — Officials from 40 countries met Monday to discuss how to stay focused on fighting climate change and addressing its increasing impact while the world reels from the economic fallout of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.N. secretary general admonished countries to take action instead of playing a “blame game.”

European nations vowed to fulfill their climate targets even as the war in Ukraine prompts some to seek new fossil fuel sources and turn at least temporarily to coal to make up for shortfalls in Russian energy deliveries, something viewed with suspicion by developing countries.

Organizers have billed the two-day gathering in Berlin as an opportunity to rebuild trust between rich and poor nations ahead of November's U.N. climate summit in Egypt, after technical talks last month achieved little progress on key issues such as climate aid for developing nations.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the global warming limit of 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord was slipping further out of reach even as more people are hit by extreme floods, droughts, storms and wildfires.

“No nation is immune,” he said. “Yet we continue to feed our fossil fuel addiction.”

Guterres, appearing by video, criticized countries for continuing “to play the blame game instead of taking responsibility for our collective future,” and urged rich nations to keep the promises they have made to the poor.

Developing countries are still waiting for rich nations to provide $100 billion in climate aid each year, a target they were meant to reach by 2020.

Big polluters, however, have long resisted the idea that they should pay for the destruction their greenhouse gas emissions are causing around the world.

“At the minimum, stop paying lip service to the $100 billion a year pledge,” Guterres said. “Give clarity through deadlines and timelines and get concrete on its delivery.”

The issue of "loss and damage " plays a prominent role in the Berlin meeting, where ministers will break into small groups for discussions in hopes of building trust ahead of the U.N. climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Antiguan Environment Minister Molwyn Joseph, speaking for small-island developing nations that are among those most at risk, underlined the urgency of the issue.

“What it is described as crisis, for us it is catastrophe,” he told delegates. “There are small islands that are disappearing.”

Meanwhile, scientists say the extreme heat slamming large parts of the northern hemisphere in recent weeks could become the new normal in summer if global warming continues.

“As this meeting is taking place, parts of Europe are baking, indeed they’re burning; and sadly, it’s an experience that is all too familiar to many millions across the globe already,” said Alok Sharma, the British official who led last year's climate talks in Glasgow. He told delegates: “My plea to you all is, please, let's speed up our work.”

His successor for the upcoming climate talks, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, said it's essential to ensure that “the current state of affairs is not taken as a pretext to backtrack or renege on previous commitments, especially those related to supporting developing countries.”

The question of energy sources endangered by Russia's war in Ukraine looms over the Berlin meeting — in which China was participating, but Russia wasn't invited.

Environmental activists warn that recent efforts by countries such as Germany to tap new sources of fossil fuels such as gas could undermine countries' already fragile climate actions.

Germany's climate envoy, Jennifer Morgan, acknowledged that "the Russian war of aggression is forcing us to take short-term decisions we don't like, including the increased use of coal for a very limited period of time."

“But we are not only sticking rock-solidly to our climate goals — we are accelerating the energy transition and will phase out the use of fossil energy even faster," she told The Associated Press, citing a newly approved plan to ramp up solar and wind power generation in Germany.

Some appeared skeptical. South African Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said that “we cannot have backtracking" on coal by rich nations.

"Developed countries must continue taking the lead with ambitious action," she said. “The ultimate measure of climate leadership is not what countries do in times of comfort and convenience, but what they do in times of challenge and controversy.”

The vice president of the European Union's executive Commission, Frans Timmermans, responded that even if “some of our member states have to increase the use of fossil fuels now ... this will not take us away from the goals we’ve set.”

The U.S. also comes to the talks following setbacks for President Joe Biden in his efforts to regulate pollution and boost renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frans Timmermans
Person
Alok Sharma
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sameh Shoukry
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#U N#European#Russian
Daily Mail

The US and Australia hit back at China as Anthony Albanese prepares to fly to Fiji after Beijing caused uproar ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum

Spurred on by Chinese interest in the region, the United States will boost funding and establish two new embassies in the Pacific as it grows its footprint in the blue continent. On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually address Pacific Islands Forum members and announce new postings in...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Egypt
Country
China
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

China demands Australia become its lap dog

China's penchant for exceptionally counterproductive diplomacy continues unabated. In the latest glorious victory for Beijing's so-called "wolf warrior" diplomats, Australia has flatly rejected four Chinese demands that came after a meeting between Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Indonesia last Friday. That meeting followed the recent election of a new Australian government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
CHINA
Reuters

EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two have not been met and serious concerns persist.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK Government knew of Mitterrand’s secret health woes years before French public

A British diplomat raised concerns about the secret extent of French president Francois Mitterrand’s ill-health, a decade before the ailing statesman’s terminal prognosis was made public.Sir Reginald Hibbert, the UK Government’s man in Paris, appraised Whitehall colleagues in December 1981 with “talk about the President’s health which seemed to me to carry a certain amount of conviction”.He said that while the publication of the President’s six-monthly health certificate “skilfully” gave a “thoroughly reassuring impression”, it left a doubt “there may be some areas where his health is unsatisfactory”. Sir Reginald suggested Mr Mitterrand may have cancer.His suspicion, revealed now in...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit

Pleas were piling up Sunday in Italy aimed at persuading Premier Mario Draghi to stay in office instead of resigning as he tried to do last week after being let down by a populist coalition partner. Hundreds of mayors have signed an open letter. Union leaders and industrialists, who often...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU states told to immediately start rationing gas as Brussels accuses Russia of ‘blackmail’

European Union states have been told to cut their gas use by 15 per cent as fears increase that Russia could cut all supplies to the bloc for the winter. While the initial cuts would be voluntary, the European Commission also asked for the power to impose mandatory reductions across the bloc in the event of an EU-wide alert “when there is a substantial risk of a severe gas shortage or an exceptionally high demand of gas occurs, which results in a significant deterioration of the gas supply situation”.EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of “blackmailing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

U.S. and China Tussle for Influence in Pacific

Vice President Kamala Harris urged the Pacific Islands on Wednesday to "stand united" and help defend existing rules and standards, as the United States announced a significant economic and diplomatic boost to slow the advance of China's influence in the region. "At a time when we see bad actors seeking...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

G20 finance talks overshadowed by Ukraine end without joint communique

A two-day meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies ended Saturday in Indonesia without a joint communique after Russia's war in Ukraine divided the global forum. - No place at talks - At the beginning of the second day of talks, Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo called on ministers and global finance leaders to concentrate on recovery in a world economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
167K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy