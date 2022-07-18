ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Pet of the Week: Athena

vermontjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Athena is a gorgeous nine-year-old bobtail. Athena is a sweetheart and loves attention! She...

vermontjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermontjournal.com

Arlene Lavallee, 1930-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Arlene (Leenie) Ethel Fielder Lavallee passed away on July 6, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. Arlene was born March 5, 1930, the seventh child of Robert Field and Ruby Russet. She grew up in many towns around the Huntington area. Arlene...
LUDLOW, VT
Mountain Times

Rutland to get new trail statue

Downtown Rutland will be receiving a new art exhibit this fall. The donation of a train statue currently located in the West Rutland Art Park was approved in a unanimous vote at the Board of Aldermen meeting on July 5. The statue, officially titled “Across Time and Space,” was built...
RUTLAND, VT
vermontjournal.com

“Mountain Towns Dine-around” and auction to benefit LAHS

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s (LAHS) “Mountain Towns Dine-around” will take place on Friday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. The event will begin with cocktails at the Custer Sharp House, followed by a dinner at an area home. Space is limited and reservations must be made for dinner or cocktails by Monday, Aug. 1.
LONDONDERRY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Helen Kennett, 1935-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Helen Kennett, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born Oct. 25, 1935 to Robert and Alvina Stevens. She was a Springfield High graduate and worked for many years at Vermont Research Corporation. Helen is remembered for her love of the outdoors...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
City
Springfield, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
vermontjournal.com

Vermont Recording Studios opens in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – A new recording studio, Vermont Recording Studios, has opened its musical doors in Southern Vermont. It was launched in June by local studio producer and engineer John Sawyer, who came to Vermont from Nashville, Tenn. and now resides in the peaceful setting of Chester, Vt. Sawyer’s...
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Helene’s heroes

CHESTER, Vt. – Many have probably heard about the storm that swept through Chester on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The microburst, a localized weather phenomenon similar to a small tornado, hit Chester just before 4 p.m., knocking out power for more than half the village. Telephone poles and trees were knocked down, powerlines lay on the roads, and many areas of the town were unreachable by car. For Helene of High Street, a former public school teacher and a Chester resident since the 1970s, this meant that upon returning from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that day, the road was impassable.
CHESTER, VT
vermontjournal.com

Rockingham residents discuss Lower Bartonsville Road

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, July 12, the Rockingham Selectboard heard concerns from residents on Lower Bartonsville Road about excessive speeding and illegal usage at the gravel pit. Municipal Manager Scott Pickup invited the residents in attendance, Stephen Chipman, Sarah Jane, and Deb and John Hart, to the dais....
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
WCAX

Teen celebrates completion of swim from Vermont to Canada

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is celebrating a major accomplishment after swimming from Vermont to Canada. Margaret Rivard is just 15. She’s from Springfield, New Hampshire, but spends her summers in her family’s lake house in Derby. She’s been swimming since she was little, and watched...
NEWPORT, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athena#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have confirmed the suspicious death of a woman in Brattleboro is linked to a missing persons case in Massachusetts and they are now looking to question her ex-boyfriend. The Vermont State Police say the body of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., was found by...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
mountaintimes.info

Farm stand proposal has Hartland in an uproar

No one would argue that the Bedell Farm in Hartland, with its crumbling barn, overgrown fields, poorly-aging home and some rusty implements, wasn’t an eyesore. So when Rock Webster’s land improvement company cleared the structures, leveled the grounds and planted grass, local residents were elated. Then stakes appeared,...
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

Bradford Fair returns this weekend with added challenges

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer fair season is getting underway in the Upper Valley with the two-day Bradford Fair. However, organizers of the event say that keeping the fair going year after year is an uphill battle. “For a number of reasons, we condensed our event this year,” said...
BRADFORD, VT
NECN

Woman's Body Found in Vehicle in Brattleboro, Vermont

A woman's body was found Tuesday in Brattleboro, Vermont, and her death is being investigated as suspicious, police said. Her body was found inside a vehicle on Elliot Street just before 1 a.m., Vermont State Police said. Troopers' assistance was requested by Brattleboro police. The woman's name wasn't revealed and...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
vermontjournal.com

Grafton suffragist honored with historic marker

GRAFTON, Vt. – On Saturday, July 16, at 1 p.m., a small group of residents and history buffs gathered in Grafton to witness the dedication of an historic marker honoring suffragist Lucy Joslyn Cutler Daniels, or “Lou,” as she was called around town. The commemoration was held at 3 Main Street, Lou Daniel’s former residence and the current home of Bill Watson and his daughter, Tennessee Woodhull-Watson.
GRAFTON, VT
WMUR.com

Man reported missing Saturday found in Walpole

WALPOLE, N.H. — A missing man in Walpole was located a half mile away from where he was last seen, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Deane Ellsworth, 80, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, was found by the New England K-9 Search and Rescue team around 2 p.m. He was found in the woods between Reservoir and Old Drewsville roads.
WALPOLE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lebanon landfill to trash punch cards

LEBANON — If all goes as planned, residents of the 22 member communities using the Lebanon landfill will have a new payment system in place that should be more convenient and efficient. Instead of the current punch card system, the proposal is to incorporate prepaid trash bags and an...
LEBANON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy