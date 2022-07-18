Pet of the Week: Athena

CHESTER, Vt. – Many have probably heard about the storm that swept through Chester on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The microburst, a localized weather phenomenon similar to a small tornado, hit Chester just before 4 p.m., knocking out power for more than half the village. Telephone poles and trees were knocked down, powerlines lay on the roads, and many areas of the town were unreachable by car. For Helene of High Street, a former public school teacher and a Chester resident since the 1970s, this meant that upon returning from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that day, the road was impassable.
