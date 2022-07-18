ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Teens from Moorhead, Audubon hurt in serious Hwy 10 crash near Detroit Lakes

Two Moorhead teens suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and two Audubon teens were hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 17. Gabriel Paul Spader and Benjamin Soloan Dickey, both 18 and from Moorhead, were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. A third person in the car, Hunter Thomas Morehouse, 18, of Moorhead, was not injured.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Suspect identified, Trooper on leave after crashes, chase and shooting in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is learning more about what turned out to be a sequence of events taking place in South Fargo Tuesday evening involving multiple law enforcement departments. North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says troopers initially responded to a crash on I-29 a little before 5...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Two Moorhead teens critically injured in Detroit Lakes collision

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (KFGO) – Two Moorhead 18-year-olds are hospitalized after a crash in Detroit Lakes shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The State Patrol says a hatchback was northbound on Long Lake Road it collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Highway 10. The driver of the hatchback,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Updated: Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro, including officer involved shooting

(Update: 07:52 p.m) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run injury crash located on I-29. Officials say the crash happened on I-29 this afternoon. Reports say a motorcycle was rear ended by a blue pickup, that fled the scene. Troopers searched the area and located the suspect vehicle on 32nd Ave South in Fargo. North Dakota Highway Patrol officials stopped the vehicle, and say the driver "began to wave around a gun", and the vehicle fled the scene onto I-29.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lakes, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Fargo, ND
City
Long Lake, MN
Becker County, MN
Accidents
City
Dickey, ND
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
County
Becker County, MN
City
Moorhead, MN
Becker County, MN
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Fargo, ND
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Detroit Lakes, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Interstate investigation tied to shooting and crashes, officer shot suspect

FARGO – A suspect is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo. The patrol says it started around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a hit and run injury crash on I-29 involving a blue pickup that rear-ended a motorcycle. The pickup fled the scene but was soon spotted going east on 32nd Avenue South. The vehicle was also tied to a recent shooting at an apartment complex near Essentia Health in Fargo. Police in Fargo say a male was firing shots from an apartment balcony within the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Mn
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the SUV stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies are responding to two reported crashes. Witnesses say the crashes happened in two places within the metro. One along I-94 near the North Dakota and Minnesota Border, and the other near the eastbound interchange of I-29 and I-94. Officials have not shared details at this...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 14-17

3:16 a.m., A 22-year-old pedestrian was transported by air to an emergency room after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 14, about 2 miles east of Callaway. The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. 5:25 a.m., Sexual assault of a child by...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Active shooter training drill tonight at Northern Cass School

(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Department is putting on an active shooter training drill tonight at Northern Cass School. "Part of it will be a PowerPoint presentation, then the whole goal of that is to get everyone on the same page and understand what resources everyone has, what they bring to the table, what they're capabilities are," said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Shots fired at person on North Fargo apartment balcony

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after shots were fired at a person standing on his apartment balcony in North Fargo. Officers responded Sunday morning to the 15-hundred block of Eleventh Street North. That's where authorities say a person began talking to a man walking across the street while standing on his balcony when the man began shooting at the person's apartment. Officials say a bullet caused property damage, but no one was injured.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man charged for N. Fargo shots fired incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31-year-old Waylon James Lenoir has been charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the incident on July 17th. Documents say that the terrorizing counts each carry a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo police searching for teen missing since June 28th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for public’s help in finding 16-year-old Tobias Jamal Walker. Police say he was last seen at his home in Fargo on June 28th, 2022. Tobias is roughly 6′3″, 175 pounds and is described as Black and Native...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Body found in popular Minnesota lake

(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy