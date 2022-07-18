ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Restricted rights is not pro-life: Letters to the Editor

By El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PkRMF_0gjSH8ka00

Restricted rights is not pro-life

I have been a nurse for almost 44 years now. I will never forget the 11-year-old mom who had a baby without the benefit of analgesia. She gave birth during the Lamaze era of obstetric care. Breathing techniques were primarily used to assist with the “pain” of labor. In fact, we nurses weren’t supposed to use the word pain.

No mother or grandmother, sister or friend to help her. The nurses on duty were her only emotional support. The nurses kept correcting each other, during report, to help with the outrageous thought of motherhood rapidly approaching this little girl saying, “She’s almost 12." She was very courageous, only screaming in fear and agony a few times. Screaming was discouraged. She had a real long labor but a big smile when the baby was finally in her arms.

I’ve thought of her so many times. She taught me. Her struggle wasn’t wasted on me. In fact, she is the main reason I realize that protecting a woman’s right to choose actually protects babies and humanity too.

Similar to patients with mental illness, whose rights are questioned, the law is sometimes the last outpost of help and refuge when our mothers fail, fathers fail, society and families fail, yes, even religion fails to give the support the individual needs during a crisis. Taking away the support of the individual by restricting their right to choose for themselves is against life not pro-life.Rosario Aquilina

Kern Place

Enough about El Paso Water

Here we go again with the comments about El Paso Water not moving Downtown. I thought we were past that. Please people stop commenting about it and use this opinions section for something useful.

I agree that they don't listen to their customers but there is nothing we can do about it. They are never going to move Downtown, get it through your brains.

Jerry Hurtado

East El Paso

Bitcoin will transform the world

One word that is seldom understood is “Bitcoin.”Bitcoin has been around for about 13 years yet remains a mystery for many people even though it is set to transform the world in many ways.We can’t see or touch Bitcoin. It’s an investment vehicle and has created millionaires. It’s sometimes used as currency.Bitcoin is based upon “blockchain” technology. This technology is complex, and this complexity keeps many people away from further investigation.Blockchain technology has some revolutionary features one of which is “decentralized finance,” or “DeFi.” This means there’s no centralized authority. No middleman is required with cryptocurrency transactions. Crypto transactions are encrypted and transparent; they are secure, accurate and unchangeable.Perhaps, most important, Bitcoin is not government issued. But is Bitcoin a safe haven from government controls? Blockchain, for sure, is safe – but does this mean that government intervention into cryptocurrencies is out of the question?

Bitcoin, blockchain and all the innovations that will emanate from these are worthy of being understood.This writer’s question is: Is there an interest for an El Paso Bitcoin Club, where learning takes place in a non-sales, no-hype environment?Let’s hope so.

John D. Thomas

West El Paso

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
The Independent

Voices: ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’? No thanks – I wouldn’t want any child of mine to grow up with your views

Of all the grotesque, frothy-mouthed, holier-than-thou pontificating over the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to remove the rights of women in the US to have an abortion, the very worst has to be those signs which read: WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY.I winced, physically winced when I saw them – snapped and posted on Twitter as part of crowd footage of pro-choice vs “pro-life” (anti-abortion) rallies in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade."We Will Adopt Your Baby" but hundreds of thousands of kids could use families in the US right now, why haven't you done it already?...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IFLScience

Why Did People "Look Older" In The Past?

If you've ever had a look through your relatives' old photo albums from when they were young, or watched old TV shows, this thought may have crossed your mind: why the hell do these teenagers look like they're worried about mortgages and pensions on their way to their bi-annual prostate exams?
MICHAEL STEVENS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
El Paso, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Otero County Has Made It Clear That Abortions—Although Technically Legal—Are Not Welcome!

Otero County is notoriously conservative in the state of New Mexico, and they have recently made their stance on abortion rights abundantly clear. "A local government board in Southern New Mexico approved a message Thursday saying abortion clinics are not welcome in politically conservative Otero County — even though state law allows most abortion procedures." —Morgan Lee (Associated Press)
OTERO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life#Maternity#Web3#Lamaze
Psych Centra

How Much of the Truth Should You Tell Your Kids?

Experts suggest minimizing details while staying true to the facts for younger children, but older kids and teens can often handle more information. For some parents, being honest with your child may seem too difficult or inappropriate at times. This can be especially true when dealing with difficult situations, like divorce, grief, or tough current events.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Baby talk is consistent across cultures: People around the world use a high-pitched singsong voice when speaking to young infants, study finds

We've all been there – you meet an adorable baby and immediately find yourself using an exaggerated, high-pitched singsong voice. Now, a study has revealed that this 'baby talk' is universal, with people around the world transforming their voices when they speak to infants. Researchers from Harvard University analysed...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
American Council on Science and Health

Drs. Bloom and Lev Agree (and Disagree) About the Opioid Crisis: Podcast Ep. #82 of the 'High Truths' Series

You probably know the old joke: What is the difference between God and doctors? God doesn't play doctor. This is just a way of saying that doctors usually don't like having people argue with them. Yet during a rather spirited podcast on Dr. Roneet Lev's "High Truths" series, we both agreed and disagreed on a number of issues, including the utility of the MME conversion chart (Dr. Lev finds it useful, I think it is the work of Satan), and the contribution of abuse-resistant OxyContin to the surge in heroin use, which later became fentanyl use. But we both enthusiastically agreed that the term "guideline," as in the CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain — United States, 2016 (she finds it useful, while I think it's pure evil) makes all the difference in the world. Government should not be playing doctor. Period. Guidelines are fine, but unfortunately, guidelines quickly became laws in more than 30 states, leaving both pain patients and doctors at the mercy of the heavy-handed DEA, pretty much the last agency (maybe after Fish and Wildlife) that should have any say in what doctors can and cannot prescribe (1).
HEALTH
deseret.com

Perspective: What ‘family’ means to New York elites

What does family mean to you? Probably not the same thing it means to the editors of The New Yorker. Last week the venerable magazine published a “family issue,” described as a “weeklong exploration of what family means today.”. Obviously the edition features an article about a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Death literacy: Why it's important to talk about dying

When it comes to talking about death, we have no shortage of euphemisms. This is perhaps most famously illustrated in Monty Python's dead parrot sketch from 1971. A pet shop worker insists to a customer that his new parrot is "not dead but resting, stunned, pining for the fjords, kipping on his back, tired and shagged out after a long squawk." The customer responds: "It is an ex-parrot, deceased, gone to the choir invisible, is pushing up the daisies, demised, passed on, is no more, has ceased to be. It's expired and gone to see its maker, is a bereft of life, late parrot that rests in peace."
HEALTH
BET

New Study Shows How Black Couples Are Impacted By Racism

A study from Cornell research reveals how everyday racism impacts Black couples. The study found when their significant other was “angered or saddened by an incident of routine racism,” the relationship suffered. The participants included nearly 100 Black couples from the Chicago area who completed online surveys about their daily experience for 21 consecutive evenings. On average, those surveyed were 36 years old and had been in their relationship for approximately seven years.
RELATIONSHIPS
Motherly

The importance of saying ‘yes’—3 easy ways to do so now

When I think of my summers from my childhood, I immediately conjure up images of playing outside all day and chasing lightning bugs in the warm evening air. But today as a parent, summertime presents new challenges in terms of simply caring for and entertaining our children, which can put additional stress on our day-to-day lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy