Restricted rights is not pro-life: Letters to the Editor

Restricted rights is not pro-life

I have been a nurse for almost 44 years now. I will never forget the 11-year-old mom who had a baby without the benefit of analgesia. She gave birth during the Lamaze era of obstetric care. Breathing techniques were primarily used to assist with the “pain” of labor. In fact, we nurses weren’t supposed to use the word pain.

No mother or grandmother, sister or friend to help her. The nurses on duty were her only emotional support. The nurses kept correcting each other, during report, to help with the outrageous thought of motherhood rapidly approaching this little girl saying, “She’s almost 12." She was very courageous, only screaming in fear and agony a few times. Screaming was discouraged. She had a real long labor but a big smile when the baby was finally in her arms.

I’ve thought of her so many times. She taught me. Her struggle wasn’t wasted on me. In fact, she is the main reason I realize that protecting a woman’s right to choose actually protects babies and humanity too.

Similar to patients with mental illness, whose rights are questioned, the law is sometimes the last outpost of help and refuge when our mothers fail, fathers fail, society and families fail, yes, even religion fails to give the support the individual needs during a crisis. Taking away the support of the individual by restricting their right to choose for themselves is against life not pro-life.Rosario Aquilina

Kern Place

Enough about El Paso Water

Here we go again with the comments about El Paso Water not moving Downtown. I thought we were past that. Please people stop commenting about it and use this opinions section for something useful.

I agree that they don't listen to their customers but there is nothing we can do about it. They are never going to move Downtown, get it through your brains.

Jerry Hurtado

East El Paso

Bitcoin will transform the world

One word that is seldom understood is “Bitcoin.”Bitcoin has been around for about 13 years yet remains a mystery for many people even though it is set to transform the world in many ways.We can’t see or touch Bitcoin. It’s an investment vehicle and has created millionaires. It’s sometimes used as currency.Bitcoin is based upon “blockchain” technology. This technology is complex, and this complexity keeps many people away from further investigation.Blockchain technology has some revolutionary features one of which is “decentralized finance,” or “DeFi.” This means there’s no centralized authority. No middleman is required with cryptocurrency transactions. Crypto transactions are encrypted and transparent; they are secure, accurate and unchangeable.Perhaps, most important, Bitcoin is not government issued. But is Bitcoin a safe haven from government controls? Blockchain, for sure, is safe – but does this mean that government intervention into cryptocurrencies is out of the question?

Bitcoin, blockchain and all the innovations that will emanate from these are worthy of being understood.This writer’s question is: Is there an interest for an El Paso Bitcoin Club, where learning takes place in a non-sales, no-hype environment?Let’s hope so.

John D. Thomas

West El Paso