ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kim Reynolds' lead widens over Deidre DeJear in governor’s race, Iowa Poll shows

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdgem_0gjSH6z800

© Copyright 2022, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear by 17 percentage points with less than four months until November’s election.

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finds 48% of likely midterm voters support Reynolds versus 31% who support DeJear. Five percent support Libertarian Rick Stewart.

Another 5% say they would vote for someone else, while 2% say they would not vote, and 9% say they are not sure.

The poll, which is the first since Reynolds officially announced her candidacy March 9, shows her with more than double the lead she enjoyed in an Iowa Poll conducted Feb. 28-March 2. That poll, which did not include an option to choose Stewart or “someone else," showed the two candidates separated by only 8 percentage points: Reynolds received 51% versus DeJear’s 43%.

Reynolds’ share of the vote drops by 3 percentage points in the new poll, while DeJear’s drops by 12.

Stewart receives 5% of the Democratic vote and 10% of the independent vote in the poll. He receives only 1% of the Republican vote.

Reynolds also has stronger support from within her own party. She has the backing of 91% of Republican voters, while DeJear has the backing of 78% of Democrats — fewer than Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken, who receives 88% support among Democrats in the poll.

Reynolds additionally leads DeJear among no-party voters by a 37% to 28% margin.

But the poll also shows a rise in likely voters who say they aren’t sure which candidate they would vote for — increasing from 5% in the previous poll to 9%.

“This race still has some fluidity in it,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll.

Selzer & Co. conducted the poll of 811 Iowa adults, which includes 597 likely voters. Questions based on all Iowans have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, while those based on the sample of likely voters have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Reynolds’ job approval rating back above 50%

Reynolds succeeded former Gov. Terry Branstad as governor in May 2017 and was elected to her first full term in 2018. The poll comes as she has amassed a significant financial advantage to DeJear. As of the end of the May 14 campaign finance reporting period, Reynolds had 13 times more cash on hand than DeJear — reporting nearly $5 million to DeJear’s approximately $380,000. A new round of fundraising reports will publish this week.

In addition to leading in the governor’s race, the poll found Reynolds’ approval rating is back up. Overall, 52% of Iowans approve of the way she is handling her job, and 44% disapprove. In March, just 49% of Iowans approved of the job she was doing.

Poll respondent Karla Kelly, a 45-year-old day care provider from Ossian who's an independent, said she voted for Reynolds in 2018 and plans to vote for her again this year. Kelly said she feels like day care providers are “finally getting acknowledged” and credited some of Reynolds’ child care initiatives. And, she said, she believes Reynolds has led well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like she handled COVID very well by thinking of everyone,” she said.

But poll respondent Ed Deuhr, a Democrat and a 66-year-old retired truck driver who lives in Shell Rock, said he doesn't approve of Reynolds' politics and is currently considering “anybody but” her in the race. He's among 5% of Democrats who plan to vote but say they’re not sure who they'll vote for.

While he said it’s unlikely he’d vote third party, he’s not ready to commit to voting for DeJear until he learns more about her.

“It’s a ways off. I’m still trying to decide,” he said. “I really don’t know enough about her one way or another.”

Overall, 88% of Republicans approve of Reynolds’ job performance while only 10% of Democrats approve. Independents are nearly evenly split, with 46% approving and 47% disapproving.

DeJear has some pockets of strength among likely voters. She leads among those under 35, 35% to 34%; those with no religious affiliation, 45% to 19%; union households, 42% to 33%; those who live in cities, 40% to 35%; and those who live in the suburbs, 39% to 38%. But aside from city dwellers, those are relatively small groups.

Among groups of likely voters where Reynolds racks up her greatest margins: men, 56% to 25%; those ages 35 to 54, 51% to 27%; those without college degrees, 53% to 24%; Protestants, 58% to 26%; evangelicals, 75% to 16%; those who live in towns, 54% to 24%; those who live in rural areas, 66% to 23%; and those who live in the heavily Republican 4th Congressional District, centered in northwest Iowa, 53% to 20%.

More Iowans think state is on ‘wrong track’ than in ‘right direction’

While Reynolds’ job rating has improved, more Iowans say the state is headed on the wrong track than in the right direction, the poll found. Forty-six percent of Iowans say the state is headed down the wrong track versus 42% who believe it’s headed in the right direction — the first time the metric has been underwater since September of 2020.

More than three-fourths of Republicans, 76%, say things are on the right track, versus just 10% of Democrats and 33% of independents.

Poll respondent Allison Griffin, an independent and a 25-year-old middle school teacher from Johnston, said she's dissatisfied with Reynolds’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and her push in court to reinstate a previously blocked state law that could ban abortions as early as six weeks, with some exceptions.

Griffin plans to vote for DeJear in the fall, saying she represents her values on issues like abortion rights.

“I feel like there's a huge generational shift that’s going to happen in the upcoming elections this year and the next two years, where a lot of young people’s opinions and beliefs are going to finally be considered as a priority in our country,” she said. “And I feel like her platform aligns with a lot of those beliefs that I have.”

Respondent David Speidel, a Republican and a 72-year-old water well contractor from Vinton, said he disagrees with Reynolds on her push to limit abortions but largely agrees with her on economic issues, including her decision to reduce the number of weeks Iowans can receive unemployment benefits.

Speidel said that he believes the state is on the right track and that he plans to vote for Reynolds.

“I don’t agree with that Roe v. Wade decision at all, so I’m kind of frustrated with her and Republicans on that end,” he said. “But as far as the economy goes and gun rights, I think she's done a good job.”

About the poll

The Iowa Poll, conducted July 10-13, 2022, for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, is based on telephone interviews with 811 Iowans ages 18 or older. Interviewers with Quantel Research contacted households with randomly selected landline and cellphone numbers supplied by Dynata. Interviews were administered in English. Responses were adjusted by age, sex and congressional district to reflect the general population based on recent American Community Survey estimates.

Questions based on the sample of 811 Iowa adults have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. Questions based on the subsample of 597 likely voters in the 2022 general election have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points. This means that if this survey were repeated using the same questions and the same methodology, 19 times out of 20, the findings would not vary from the true population value by more than plus or minus 3.4 percentage points or 4.0 percentage points, respectively. Results based on smaller samples of respondents — such as by gender or age — have a larger margin of error.

Republishing the copyright Iowa Poll without credit to the Register and Mediacom is prohibited.

Iowa Poll Methodology

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR.

Comments / 37

hans
1d ago

Iowans, for the most part, are smart people. We understand what blue Democrat led cities often lead to. Restriction of rights, and increased crime.

Reply(6)
14
BJ Windhorst
1d ago

If you don’t feel lucky to be an Iowan, especially the last 3 years, there’s 49 other states, several blue ones, that would love to have your misery. Thank you Kim, I would’ve lost my business if it wasn’t for your common sense and practical approach in the tough COVID years. Thanks for trusting us, so we’ll trust in you!

Reply(15)
14
dace
1d ago

it is definitely time to vote against Reynolds and Grassley to get the state and Country back on track

Reply
7
Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa GOP Will Celebrate First In The Nation Status, Days After DNC Decision For Democrats

Des Moines, Iowa — The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10th fundraiser in Des Moines will be a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status, according to Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. The Iowa GOP’s fundraiser will be held four days after the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel decides whether the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses will remain first in their party’s next presidential nominating process.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

RNC chair’s Iowa appearance just days after DNC makes Iowa Caucus decision

The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10 fundraiser in Des Moines will be “a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status,” according to Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ossian, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
City
Johnston, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
City
Vinton, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
WOWT

How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa

(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday afternoon. The bill, HR-8404, passed 267-157. Delegation statements. “As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should...
NEBRASKA STATE
Radio Iowa

Register’s ‘Iowa Poll’ finds Reynolds leading DeJear by 17 points

The Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” shows Governor Kim Reynolds widening her lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. In February, the Register’s “Iowa Poll” found Reynolds leading DeJear by eight points. The new survey shows 48% of likely voters support Reynolds and 31% support DeJear — a 17 point margin. The February survey asked likely voters about Reynolds and DeJear, while this month’s poll asked about other candidates. Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, got 5% support. Nine percent of those surveyed said they weren’t sure who they’d vote for in the General Election.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

At Family Leader Event, Reynolds and Grassley Celebrate End of Roe

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) (Radio Iowa) Governor Kim Reynolds says the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Concerns linger about Iowa’s unemployment cuts

DES MOINES — Summer construction season is in full swing, and labor leaders in Iowa worry how seasonal workers will be affected down the road by changes to the state’s unemployment rules. And those aren’t their only concerns. Iowa implemented a law on July 1, which cuts...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Is This The Most Educated City in Iowa?

According to US News, Iowa as a whole ranks 18th for the best education system in the country. I wanted to expand on that and dive into which city in Iowa would be considered the "best educated." It's fairly common knowledge that generally the better the education you receive, the more money you can make when you enter the workforce. That's not always the case obviously but for the most part, higher education levels generally lead to higher salaries and better jobs.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds speaks on abortion at Conservative Christian family summit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke for the first time this afternoon afterIowa's 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion went into effect. She attended the Conservative Christian Family Leadership Summit with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Democrats#Election State#Tribune Co#Republican#Democratic#Senate
WOWT

Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter. The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery. Barbara...
LOGAN, IA
WHO 13

How Iowa’s corn makes it feel even hotter

DES MOINES, IOWA — The summer heat is peaking here in Iowa as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s at many points this week and next. But did you know that the corn can make it feel hotter? Just like humans, corn needs water to survive. When humans exercise or work outdoors in […]
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Gov. Reynolds vows to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has ‘fair shot’

During Friday’s 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds renewed her promise to fight for school choice until every Iowa child has the same opportunity. “It goes beyond their earliest years and when we take a look at some of the things that we’ve seen over the last couple of years — and it seems to continue to escalate the breakdown of the family, the infiltration of divisive ideologies in our classrooms and really the empty pit of social media, too many kids are being left behind. And we have to change that. We must set up children for a happy and a productive life. Much of that support, it comes down to the family and parenting, but much of that support happens in a classroom. And the experience that ta child has in school can mold them for life.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy