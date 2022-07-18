ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola woman killed after T-bone collision with stolen SUV on Dogwood Drive

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUkNJ_0gjSH2SE00

A Pensacola woman was killed Sunday night after a collision on Dogwood Drive in Santa Rosa County with a sports utility vehicle that had been stolen early that day.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office deputies located the SUV that had been stolen from Escambia County traveling southbound on Highway 87 at about 6:26 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop as the SUV turned onto Dogwood Drive.

After initiating the traffic stop, the driver accelerated at an extreme rate of speed and deputies canceled the traffic stop for public safety considerations, according to SRSO.

A 73-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Dogwood Drive in a sedan, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The SUV, driven by a 18-year-old Pensacola woman, was attempting to turn westbound, crossing Dogwood Drive to pull into a church parking lot.

The front end of the sedan collided with the SUV's passenger side in a "T-bone" style collision. The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the SUV was flown from the scene by life flight.

Two of the SUV's passengers, a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man, both of Pensacola, suffered serious injuries while the third passenger, a 16-year-old Jay girl, was critically injured.

This crash is currently an open investigation being conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola woman killed after T-bone collision with stolen SUV on Dogwood Drive

Sergio Manganelli
2d ago

Field sad for the lady passed on because Tugs in today’s environment that causes peoples lives because they don’t care !

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal

