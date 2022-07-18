ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Regina believes it's ready to make noise at state softball tournament with stingy defense

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago
Making it to the state tournament once is hard enough, but to do it in back-to-back seasons, particularly in what was expected to be a rebuilding year?

That means that a team must be doing something right. And in the case of the Iowa City Regina Regals softball team, all the chips have fallen into place, albeit a bit later than most teams.

From a bevy of young players developing over the course of the year to a defense that has looked impenetrable in the postseason, everything seems to be clicking at the right time.

"It has been exciting to watch this group of girls grow so quickly," Regals coach Angela Kessler said. "This group of girls is so young and I don't think anybody expected us to be going to state this year, especially after having to replace six starters in our lineup."

As easy as the Regals have made it seem leading up to their trip to Fort Dodge, players and coaches admit that they have had their share of struggles during the season.

Through the first 19 games, Regina was a team hovering around a .500 record and was still trying to get several young players acclimated to positions that they had never played before.

However, the team never wavered. Kessler said the turning point came during the Clear Creek Amana tournament in late June.

"Going into that tournament, we had worked on a lot of things regarding fundamentals and different rules," Kessler said. "While we were there, it felt like there was just an 'a ha' moment for everybody. Watching their softball IQ grow during that time was fun to watch as a coach. It showed me that this was really a special group."

From that point, the team turned a corner, and after losing the event's first game, the Regals won four of their last five regular-season games.

Their success continued into the postseason where, after their offense had previously carried the load, it was the defense's turn.

In three tournament games, they have allowed just one run, pitching back-to-back shutouts in the semifinal and championship rounds.

Hits for opposing teams have been hard to come by as well, with the Regals allowing an average of just 2.6 per game.

Speaking on the impact of their defense, starting pitcher Emma Nibaur said that it comes from allowing each other to have fun.

"Our motto is to 'play loose' on defense, because when you play tense it causes errors," Nibaur said. "So, it is our main job to get those easy groundouts and flyouts. Our defense has to make those routine plays, and so far this postseason they have done a great job."

The Regals will need their defense to be at its best if they hope to make waves in this week's Class 2A state tournament.

They will face the No. 5 Van Meter Bulldogs on Tuesday in the quarterfinals, which was the round that they lost in a season ago.

Hoping to advance farther this time, Regina catcher Courtney Kessler said the key is for the team to build on past experiences.

"Everyone on our roster may not have played in the state tournament, but they were in the dugout," Kessler said. "Also, we have a lot of multi-sport athletes who, if they did not make it to state for softball, they have for a different sport. So, they have been in those pressure-filled situations before. We are in a much better spot coming in than last year."

If the team is able to get past this first hurdle and potentially even make it all the way to the state championship game and win, Nibaur and Kessler both conceded that it would be a lifelong honor.

"We always say that we want the pink shirt," Nibaur said. "Everyone wants to call themselves a state champion. Maybe it will not matter in 20 years, but everyone says that hard work pays off, and winning state would prove that right."

