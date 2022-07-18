ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Guest columnist: Young people, this is your chance to 'grab your future by the ballot'

By Yesenia Jimenez, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxXMa_0gjSGn7r00

How do we teach our children to be good citizens?

Girl Scouts promise to “Make the World a Better Place.” Sunday school children sing “This Little Light of Mine.” YMCA athletes emphasize “honesty,” “caring,” “responsibility,” and one other virtue I can’t recall, so I’ll mention the final line from the Boy Scout oath: to be “clean” and “reverent.”

“Let your little light shine.” “Make the World a Better Place.” “Leave the world a little better than you found it.”

Now, the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma are adding another dictum to the list: “Grab Your Future by the Ballot.”

This year, the League of Women Voters is encouraging all eligible voters to get to the polls — but especially young voters, ages 18-34 — with a new campaign called “Grab Your Future by the Ballot.”

Young voters are underrepresented at the ballot box. They make up 21.8% of Oklahoma’s eligible voter population, which is the same percentage of eligible voters who are 65 and older. However, 70% of the 65 and older crowd voted in the 2020 general election, compared to only 34% of the young voters.

The “Grab Your Future by the Ballot” campaign hopes to reach those young voters, and we would love your help. Are the young adults in your life active in civic engagement?

The campaign is a collaboration, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation and developed by the League. Our hope is that it will empower young people to participate in our elections, in our decision making, and in our civic responsibilities. We hope young adults will share their concerns and use their voices and their votes to help “make the world a better place.”

Kris Steele, former Oklahoma Speaker of the House, says, “All of us need all of us to succeed.”

All of us need all of us in order to make the world a better place and to leave it a little better than we found it. We need everyone. Stephen Covey describes the most effective people and organizations as having synergy: “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” Oklahoma is better when all voices are at the table, when all voices and votes are counted, when everyone gets a chance to speak up.

What issues matter the most to you? What sort of future can you imagine? In what sort of community, what sort of state do you want to live?

Join us in encouraging all eligible voters to participate — to vote, to raise a voice. Share and spread the campaign on social media. Encourage your children and grandchildren to participate with you. They may have amazing thoughts and ideas that need to be considered.

And since I would be remiss to write an op-ed with lots of aphorisms and not include my Gramommie’s good advice: “Wash everything in cold, and gargle with salt water.”

See you at the polls.

Stephanie Henson has worked with the League of Women Voters since 2018.

Comments / 5

Peggy O'Neil
2d ago

This is a great Idea and I for one will be sharing this message especially since I have 2 grandchildren in this age group!

Reply
2
The Oklahoman

