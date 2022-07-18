Art Fair in the Gardens returns to Munsinger and Clemens Gardens Thursday

This year’s Art Fair in the Gardens features the work of more than 50 artists.

Artists will be set up throughout the upper and lower levels of Munsinger and Clemens Gardens, displaying and selling their wares including photography, painting, jewelry, wood, fiber and weavings.

Organizer Jill Florek said the gardens provide the perfect atmosphere and setting for the art fair.

“The artwork is beautiful…the flowers are picture-perfect,” Florek said.

The art fair, she said, supports the gardens as well as the local artists. The artists will be on hand to talk with visitors.

In addition, live music will be performed in the gardens. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adam Hammer will take to the stage. From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cathie English will be on stage and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Galaxy Road will perform.

Food vendors will also be on hand including Jupiter Moon Ice Cream.

The annual event attracts 2,000 to 3,500 people and this year, Riverside Avenue will be closed down to create space for food vendors.

The art fair, Florek said, is an opportunity to show off the natural setting.

“It brings people into the gardens to visit and see them, it gets the traffic in,” Florek said.

Art Fair in the Gardens runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public and free of charge.