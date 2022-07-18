Lafayette blocked Vermilion River without Army Corps permit for spoil banks removal

A Lafayette Consolidated Government contractor blocked the Vermilion River for hours without a permit while removing the Cypress Island Swamp spoil banks in February, potentially violating federal law.

Messages, design plans and videos obtained in a public records request show LCG contractor Rigid Constructors blocked the Vermilion River with four massive barges during the clandestine removal of the spoil banks in St. Martin Parish.

The 90-foot-long, 40-foot-wide barges were pushed across the river to serve as makeshift bridges for crews to dig up the spoil banks and haul them from the St. Martin Parish side across the river to Lafayette Parish.

Video shows one barge going into the river at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, half an hour after former LCG Chief of Staff Mike Hicks gave Rigid notice to proceed with the project.

Subsequent messages between Mayor-President Josh Guillory, LCG Public Works Director Chad Nepveaux and Rigid Constructors CEO Cody Fortier suggest the barges were still blocking the river until some time between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the next day.

“Barges removed, river open,” Fortier wrote in a text to Guillory at 7:30 p.m.

“You and your crews helped a lot of people across two parishes these last 2 days. GREAT JOB and thank you,” Guillory wrote back. “We GET to do this!!”

(Barge parking) Permit required

The federal Rivers and Harbors Act requires a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to block a navigable waterway, like the Vermilion River. LCG did not get a permit from the Corps before blocking the river for at least 19 hours.

The penalty for parties who “knowingly aid, abet, authorize, … instigate” or commit a violation is a $25,000-per-day fine and/or jail time of at least 30 days and at most one year, according to federal law.

Records show the Corps was not aware of the work while it was being done.

Corps Chief of Public Affairs Ricky Boyett said Friday that the agency is aware that the barges blocked the river during the spoil banks removal. He said the agency’s comments on the situation are otherwise limited because of ongoing litigation launched by LCG over the spoil banks in March.

Most recently, the Corps sought to dismiss LCG’s lawsuit against it from federal court , arguing that LCG had no grounds to sue over the spoil banks project because it had not gone through the Corps’ permitting process.

LCG spokesperson Jamie Angelle declined to comment on the river blockage Friday, saying he did not know enough about the situation. So did City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, except to say he would not have approved anyone to do something unlawful. Fortier did not respond to requests for comment.

Hicks told the Daily Advertiser he was not aware of the permit requirement to block the river and that he gave Rigid notice to proceed with the project at the direction of Guillory and Logan.

More than just wetlands

LCG has publicly defended its decision to not get a permit from the Corps before removing the spoil banks by arguing that a permit was not needed because the project would not affect wetlands or impact the river’s navigability or capacity to hold water.

The city-parish government originally sought a permit for the work last year, but rescinded its application in the fall, saying it was revising the scope of the work to avoid impacting wetlands and thus avoid the need for a Corps permit.

But the Corps’ permitting process covers more than just wetlands protections, and it is essentially the only way to lawfully block a navigable river like the Vermilion.

“Every time you file for, say, a dredge and fill permit (with the Corps), you simultaneously file for a (Rivers and Harbors Act) permit,” said Tulane Law School Professor Mark Davis, who heads the school’s Institute on Water Resources Law and Policy and its Center for Environmental Law.

LCG’s decision not to seek a permit from the Corps on wetlands disturbance grounds appears to have overlooked the need for a permit to fully block the river, leaving it exposed to potential enforcement actions by the Corps.

But any enforcement actions against LCG would be subject to the Corps’ discretion, and while Boyett could not comment on the agency’s plans, Davis suggested the agency might not consider it worthwhile to press the issue since the barges have already been removed.

“For the most part, bringing compliance and enforcement actions for the sake of bringing them is often not worth the effort and not worth the cost,” he said, pointing out that the barges have already been removed, which would likely be the Corps’ initial remedy for the situation.

“How the Corps would view it, I can’t tell you,” he added. “They don’t normally go looking for enforcement actions, but at the same time they normally do try to do their job.”

