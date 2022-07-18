ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What would California do if Congress passed a national abortion ban?

By David Lightman and
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if Congress enacts a federal ban on abortion?. It’s no longer an outlandish question. While abortion rights are safe for the moment in California, a widely-anticipated “Red Wave” of Republican success in the November midterm elections, followed by a possible GOP win in the 2024 presidential race, could lead to...

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Rep. Jan Schakowsky arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakosky and more than a dozen other Democratic members of Congress were arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon, during an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.U.S. Capitol Police said they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included 17 members of Congress. Protesters had perched themselves on First Street NE near the Capitol building, blocking the street. Capitol Police said they issued their standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.   Schakowsky tweeted a video clip of her being led away by a police officer, writing "Today, I...
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

AOC Arrested Outside Supreme Court During Roe v. Wade Protest: Watch

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was arrested for blocking traffic during a protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, July 19. Ocasio-Cortez was one of 16 members of Congress who were taken into custody amid the protest outside of the Supreme Court, according to Capitol Police on Twitter. The New York Congresswoman was videotaped being taken away in handcuffs by police.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elite Daily

AOC Was Down To Get Arrested For Abortion Rights

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s staggering June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, people all over the country are protesting against the dramatic rollback of reproductive rights in abortion-hostile states — including some of the nation’s most well-known politicians. On July 19, over a dozen Democratic members of Congress were arrested in front of the Supreme Court by Capitol Police during an abortion rights protest, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to getting arrested for abortion rights was absolutely everything.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Abortion ban blocked in W. Va.; Louisiana awaits ruling

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state’s 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana leaving an order against enforcement of that state’s ban in place, for now. In another Monday development, the Supreme Court issued an order that put Indiana a step closer to being able to enforce a parental notification law involving girls who get abortions before they turn 18. In West Virginia, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the clinic and its patients, “especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey decried the ruling, calling it “a dark day for West Virginia.” He said his office will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing ‘fetal personhood’ in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of “fetal personhood,” asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
Orval Faubus
Person
Scott Wiener
Mother Jones

16 Lawmakers, Including AOC, Arrested in SCOTUS Abortion Protest

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Nearly a month after Roe was overturned, House Democrats finally gave us the type of civil disobedience that such a crisis warrants. Today, 16 Democratic members of Congress—including Reps. Alexandria...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
People

AOC, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar Among House Dems Arrested in Abortion Rights Protest Outside Supreme Court

Several Democratic members of Congress were arrested after protesting for abortion rights at the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Capitol Police tweeted that "demonstrators" blocked a street, prompting officers to issue "three standard warnings" before making arrests. Police shared an update roughly an hour later and said that 35 people were arrested "for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding," including 17 members of congress.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#Republican#Gop
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy