Worried your kids will forget what they learned in school over the summer? Scholars have been studying the problem for over a century. When William White, a New York state mathematics professor, set out in the early 1900s to study how much math students remembered over summer vacation, he checked to see how well they would do at the start of school on a test like the one they had taken at the end of the previous school year. Whereas second graders on average got nine out of 70 questions wrong in June, after the summer break on average they got 25...

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO