ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'He's my miracle': Houston man with brain tumor given two months to live, but he's still alive six years later

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“To me, its 100% God," said Israel Lemus. "The...

www.khou.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Are circulation problems causing pain in your legs?

HOUSTON — To book an appointment at Modern Heart & Vascular Institute, give them a call at 832-644-8930, or visit them online at modernheartandvascular.com. Also, they have doctors who speak Spanish. This content sponsored by Modern Heart & Vascular Institute.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Say goodbye to Erectile Dysfunction and hello again to your love life

HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men everywhere get their love life back. Miles Broadhead with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
The Dogington Post

Texas Man Mauled By Three Dogs Dies After A Week On Life Support

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A man from Texas died a week later after being brutally attacked and partially eaten by three dogs. After spending a week on life support, 51-year-old Nicolas Vasquez passed away on June 9 from his injuries.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KHOU

Hanna Dental Implant Center gave Donna the confidence to smile again

HOUSTON — Call 855-DR-HANNA (855-374-2662) to make your appointment at Hanna Dental Implant Center, or log on to HannaDentalImplants.com. Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" and get 15% off a future appointment. Raouf Hanna, DDS, MS, is board certified in periodontics and implant dentistry. He has placed over...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Get rid of carpet stains with Zerorez of Houston

HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The next 50 callers... receive three rooms of carpet cleaned for $119, with a fourth room free using the promo code "GREAT" You also receive a free $50 gift card to Casa Do Brasil Brazilian...
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Couple Forced To Leave Home For Feeding The Ducks

Kathleen Rowe, a 65-year-old woman, lost her child before his time. She then moved into a new home and realized that feeding the ducks outside her home felt therapeutic. She would have never known that such an innocent act could end up with a lawsuit from the state and the result being that she and her husband have to leave their house.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy