'He's my miracle': Houston man with brain tumor given two months to live, but he's still alive six years later

HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men everywhere get their love life back. Miles Broadhead with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
ROSENBERG, Texas — The over-capacity Fort Bend Animal Services shelter is searching for help during the dog days of summer. "Just because of the extreme heat,” shelter director Rene Vasquez said. Vasquez's team took to social media over the weekend and posted about the need for hot weather...
It feels like every week we’ve seen something about a mass shooting topping the headlines… it’s devastating. From Buffalo to Uvalde, Highland Park to the latest at Greenwood Park Mall, it’s absolutely heartbreaking that our country is constantly facing these disgusting acts of senseless violence. However,...
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A man from Texas died a week later after being brutally attacked and partially eaten by three dogs. After spending a week on life support, 51-year-old Nicolas Vasquez passed away on June 9 from his injuries.
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to figure out if any adults knew two children were in possession of a pistol when it discharged, hitting a 10-year-old boy in the head. The child is alive after suffering the gunshot. The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said it happened in...
HOUSTON — A man walking his dog early Wednesday morning in east Harris County said he heard gunshots nearby. When he went to investigate, he found a man dead in the street and called 911. Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say multiple shots were fired and the victim was...
1-year-old Beast is the opposite of a monster -- in fact, he is all Beauty!. According to volunteers with the Houston Humane Society, Beast, a Border Collie/Great Dane mix, came to the shelter after an animal cruelty case last month. Despite the name, he is nothing but wags, kisses, and...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to put the pieces together on a human remains case in southeast Houston. Investigators say it could take several weeks before they are able to get an official identification of the human remains found inside a barbecue pit. Earlier this week, ABC13 reported...
HOUSTON - We asked Dane Mireles how long he has been living in a tree at the intersection of Westheimer and Voss in southwest Houston. "It's only been two days now," he replied. "By being homeless, I'm treated like I'm not human." Mireles told us people harass him, because he's...
HOUSTON — Harris County is moving hundreds of jail inmates to a private prison in West Texas because the jail here is busting at the seams. The Harris County Commissioners Court approved $25 million in funding to cover the cost of moving and housing the overflow inmates. Editor's note:...
HOUSTON – With temperatures soaring into the triple digits in Houston multiple times this summer, the squirrels have taken to splooting to beat the heat. Scroll through the photos below to see the cute critters sprawling out -- legs and and arms outstretched -- in trees, on a tiny picnic table, and in cool mulch.
Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Medical Center has brought back its weekly COVID-19 updates in mid-July as new cases and hospitalizations are rising once again in the Greater Houston area. At the time the dashboard was last updated May...
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Authorities are responding to a scene where they say an infant was found unresponsive in a backyard pool in a subdivision in Atascocita. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman, the incident occurred at the Walden on Lake Houston Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.
A driver fled after hitting a teenager who ran into the roadway while being chased by a dog, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says. The deadly crash occurred around 10:47 p.m. Monday in the 14100 block of Alief Clodine. According to the sheriff, the 16-year-old was being chased by a...
Kathleen Rowe, a 65-year-old woman, lost her child before his time. She then moved into a new home and realized that feeding the ducks outside her home felt therapeutic. She would have never known that such an innocent act could end up with a lawsuit from the state and the result being that she and her husband have to leave their house.
