Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies morning after: Rox squander chances in first-half finale

By Duane DaPron
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies had a prime opportunity Sunday afternoon to finish the first half of the 2022 schedule riding a wave of momentum. Instead, a pair of old bad habits rared their heads on a sunny day at Coors Field and the Rox will stumble into the All-Star Game break with...

roxpile.com

97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Diamondbacks 3-1

The Padres lost their final game before the All-Star break 3-1 to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Mike Clevinger was terrific, striking out 8 and allowing just 1 run over 6 innings, earning his second quality start of the season. MacKenzie Gore entered the game from the bullpen in the 7th inning, and got into trouble, and allowed a hit and two walks while only recording one out. Steven Wilson then entered the game with the bases loaded, and walked two batters (both runs were charged to Gore) and recorded just one out himself, as the Diamondbacks improved their lead to 3-0. Luke Voit hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 7th, his second home run in as many games. But that would be the only run the Padres would score, as they enter the All-Star break with a record of 52-42.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Broncos win ESPN’s 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Broncos won the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award, ESPN announced Tuesday. The annual award is given to a sports franchise that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause. The 49ers won the award in 2017, the only other time an NFL team has won it.
DENVER, CO
