Colorado Rockies morning after: Rox squander chances in first-half finale

The Padres lost their final game before the All-Star break 3-1 to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Mike Clevinger was terrific, striking out 8 and allowing just 1 run over 6 innings, earning his second quality start of the season. MacKenzie Gore entered the game from the bullpen in the 7th inning, and got into trouble, and allowed a hit and two walks while only recording one out. Steven Wilson then entered the game with the bases loaded, and walked two batters (both runs were charged to Gore) and recorded just one out himself, as the Diamondbacks improved their lead to 3-0. Luke Voit hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 7th, his second home run in as many games. But that would be the only run the Padres would score, as they enter the All-Star break with a record of 52-42.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO