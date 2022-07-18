ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck

By Don Haney
740thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK (KFGO) – A suspect being sought for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck is in jail. James Vann was taken into custody...

740thefan.com

KFYR-TV

Man enters not guilty plea to peeping at Burleigh County campground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man police suspect peeped into bathrooms at a campground Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty. A witness told police she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window at General Sibley Campground watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the department. Police said Vann was arrested around 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Twin City...
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Dakota man accused of using yo-yo string to attack woman receives probation

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota man accused of attacking a woman with a modified yo-yo string received two years of probation, court records show. Derek Dillman, 32, of Bismarck, was sentenced on lesser felony charges, The Bismarck Tribune reported. In a plea deal, Dillman pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to police, the newspaper reported.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police officers have a new way to patrol the streets. The City Commission approved a request from the police department to purchase a used police motorcycle from Roughrider Harley Davidson with the asset forfeiture fund for almost $11,000. Six police officers are trained to operate...
MANDAN, ND
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Police, SWAT respond to gun threat in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police responded to a residence for a report of a gun being fired at a vehicle on Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. The residence was located in the 1,000 block of West Turnpike Avenue. Around 6:38 p.m., SWAT responded. The residence was checked, and no one was located inside, according to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Wade Bison gets life in prison

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The man found guilty in a Morton County hit and run will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Wade Bison to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also ordered Bison to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.
SuperTalk 1270

Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Ukrainians to join family members in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has already welcomed Ukrainian families displaced by the war with Russia, and more are coming. Bismarck Global Neighbors is helping these families with all the paperwork and getting settled with their host families. They are currently working with 20 families, most of whom have relatives close to Bismarck and Dickinson.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Did A Woman Steal A Baby From A Bismarck Hospital?

There is a post that's been shared nearly 300 times on Facebook, claiming a woman abducted a baby from a Bismarck hospital. A Facebook page called "Anyway Goronga" posted this claim to the "Bismarck Rummage and More" Facebook page. The post said a woman impersonated a nurse and waked out...
BISMARCK, ND
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

Floating Gas Prices From Bismarck To Minot

We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry seeing drastic shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is running into the worst food shortages it has seen. The non-profit is struggling to make ends meet. Keeping these shelves stocked has been harder than ever. ”Now we actually have a distribution list so we can keep better control of...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

In Bismarck – 5 Things Some People ( ME ) Haven’t Tried

Ok, I have been out here in Bismarck long enough, and I'm running out of excuses. Well they aren't really excuses, but answers to the questions I get a lot - "You've been out here for two years and you've never ______?" My replies are usually that I'm just flat-out lazy or because I simply just haven't had the chance, but to be honest with you that's not necessarily true either. I have lived in North Dakota for a total of over 8 years now so I'm no stranger to the traditions of brutally cold days AND like we just went through some blistering hot temperatures. I wonder if anyone else can relate to my inexperience in doing 5 of these things:
BISMARCK, ND

