World Cup hero and Test captain Ben Stokes retires from one-day internationals

Ben Stokes has announced his shock retirement from one-day cricket and will play his final match at his home ground of Durham on Tuesday.

England’s Test captain, who famously led his country to glory in the 2019 World Cup final with an unforgettable performance, has decided that he can no longer give his all across all three formats.

The all-rounder, 31, said the idea was now “unsustainable” and hinted at the unacceptable toll of the England fixture list.

He will take the field at Chester-le-Street against South Africa in the first of three ODIs.

