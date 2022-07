Greg Harrington grew up in a farmhouse at the crossroads of Snyder Hill Road and Route 79, next door to the Brooktondale Baptist Church. Both of his parents endured difficult challenges growing up, but Harrington and his siblings’ home life was stable and good in their ancestral home. Harrington loved life on their farm where his family raised all their own food with gardens and livestock. The kids all participated in 4-H and Scouts and went to the Caroline Elementary School. Harrington has remained in Caroline, New York, his entire life. Good thing for Caroline.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO