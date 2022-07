Click here to read the full article. The news about UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024 reignited discussions about conference realignment. While some may discuss potential revenues or lament the loss of tradition and rivalries, I am more concerned with the athletes at those universities—and left to wonder if the academics and well-being of the athletes at UCLA and USC were considered when administrators made this decision. In a recent study, I examined how athletes perceive the effects of travel on their athletic and academic performance. When committing to a university, a majority of athletes...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO