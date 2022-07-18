ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Two teens suffer life-threatening injuries in weekend crash

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Becker County, MN)--Two teens reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Becker County over the weekend. According to...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

CBS Minnesota

2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Interstate investigation tied to shooting and crashes, officer shot suspect

FARGO – A suspect is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo. The patrol says it started around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a hit and run injury crash on I-29 involving a blue pickup that rear-ended a motorcycle. The pickup fled the scene but was soon spotted going east on 32nd Avenue South. The vehicle was also tied to a recent shooting at an apartment complex near Essentia Health in Fargo. Police in Fargo say a male was firing shots from an apartment balcony within the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South.
Authorities identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are now identifying the man involved in a string of alleged crimes that ended with an officer-involved shooting. The Cass County Jail confirms 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is under arrest for aggravated reckless endangerment for his involvement in an alleged chase, crash and shooting.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the SUV stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department received reports of a male firing shots from an apartment balcony in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South. They say he fled the scene in a 2014 Chevy Silverado. Neighbors report hearing multiple rounds of shots fired. While responding to the call, an FPD officer observed a vehicle in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle associated with the shots-fired call. North Dakota Highway Patrol was in the area and initiated the stop of the vehicle with FPD assisting. The individual fled the scene at a high rate of speed and NDHP initiated pursuit.
FARGO, ND
Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
Shots fired at person on North Fargo apartment balcony

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after shots were fired at a person standing on his apartment balcony in North Fargo. Officers responded Sunday morning to the 15-hundred block of Eleventh Street North. That's where authorities say a person began talking to a man walking across the street while standing on his balcony when the man began shooting at the person's apartment. Officials say a bullet caused property damage, but no one was injured.
FARGO, ND
UPDATE: Man charged for N. Fargo shots fired incident

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31-year-old Waylon James Lenoir has been charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the incident on July 17th. Documents say that the terrorizing counts each carry a minimum mandatory sentence of two years in prison,...
FARGO, ND
Fargo police searching for teen missing since June 28th

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for public’s help in finding 16-year-old Tobias Jamal Walker. Police say he was last seen at his home in Fargo on June 28th, 2022. Tobias is roughly 6′3″, 175 pounds and is described as Black and Native...
FARGO, ND
Valley City woman suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in I-94 crash east of Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Five people were hurt when two SUVs, a car and a truck collided on I-94 east of Moorhead Thursday. 70-year-old Marjorie Eggert of Valley City, North Dakota suffered life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at around 10 a.m. in the westbound lane near the truck weigh scale. Traffic headed west was backed up for miles for more than 90 minutes while the scene was cleared and State Patrol crash reconstruction was underway.
VALLEY CITY, ND
MnDOT Changing I-94 Construction Zones After Deadly Crash last Friday

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation is changing construction zones on I-94 in Moorhead after a deadly crash. MN Dot officials say Friday's crash prompted them to reevaluate how the zones were set up. Crews will be putting up concrete barriers in place of cones to improve safety in the area. The construction being done involves upgrades to guardrails.
MOORHEAD, MN
23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
Body found in popular Minnesota lake

(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, MN
Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
Moorhead woman charged with malicious punishment of a child

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is facing charges of malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault, after allegedly hitting and punching a 15-year-old girl. Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to a town home in the 1900 block of Belsley Boulevard after 11:00 p.m. on July 13...
MOORHEAD, MN

