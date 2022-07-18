James Smith

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City bills itself as the "White Marlin Capital of the World", and anglers across the area celebrate every year when the first white marlin is caught. This year, that honor belongs to Kevin Gibbs, who reeled in the first white marlin of the 2022 season on Tuesday, June 7, at approximately 9:06 a.m. Gibbs caught the marlin aboard the “Wrecker” vessel, led by Captain Jeremy Blunt. The marlin was released shortly after being caught.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO