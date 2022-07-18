James Smith

Colonel James L. Young (Jim), U.S. Army Retired, died peacefully at the age of 92 on July 6, 2022, in Salisbury, MD. Husband of the late Suzanne Irene Young, he is survived by three children, Nancie Laird Young Meng, James L. Young, Jr. and Clinton E. Young. To read full...
Pauline Kraus Parsons, 84, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed peacefully on July 13, 2022. Born on July 3, 1938 in Salisbury, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Louis H. Kraus, Sr. and Pauline Kraus née Zimmerman and the granddaughter of the late Herman and Louise Thomas Kraus and John and Helena Staub Zimmerman.
Phyllis Joan Adams age 89, of Salisbury, Maryland slipped peacefully away to the Lord on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on November 27, 1932 to the late David and Mary Saba (Smith) in Phoebus, Virginia. To read full obituary, click Here.
Lubin Woodrow Pilchard, 68, of Pocomoke City, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 22, 1954 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late Lubin W and Hazel Marshall Pilchard. He graduated from...
NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
Wicomico and Somerset counties have opened cooling centers at several locations. The Wicomico County Health Department is welcoming residents to the Wicomico County Civic Center, located at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury, which will be used as a cooling center. People are welcome to the civic center's Danang Room on...
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City bills itself as the "White Marlin Capital of the World", and anglers across the area celebrate every year when the first white marlin is caught. This year, that honor belongs to Kevin Gibbs, who reeled in the first white marlin of the 2022 season on Tuesday, June 7, at approximately 9:06 a.m. Gibbs caught the marlin aboard the “Wrecker” vessel, led by Captain Jeremy Blunt. The marlin was released shortly after being caught.
PINEY POINT, Md. (AP) - Searchers found the body of a 10-year-old girl who disappeared while swimming in southern Maryland over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. Genesi Elizabeth Sosa-Bonilla was found dead near where she was last seen in the water on Sunday, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that the Lewes-Georgetown Trail will be closed from Cool Spring to Savannah roads, starting 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 21, pending weather. The closure is due to a required herbicide application for vegetation control.
EASTON, Md.- Easton police have arrested for murder a 41-year-old woman in connection with a July 3 shooting that left a man dead. Police said detectives on Monday served an arrest warrant on Charlene L. Morton of St. Michaels, Md., charging her with first-degree murder, conspiracy to second-degree murder, and two counts of accessory after the fact of first-and second-degree murder. Morton was then released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.
SALISBURY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Salisbury scored a $100,000 scratch-off win last week. The Monopoly X50 scratch-off ticket was sold at the Royal Farms located at 1401 S. Division St. in Salisbury, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday. In all, 31 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more...
LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 51-year-old wanted Laurel man. Police said that on Saturday, July 16, a concerned citizen observed Danny Adkins in the Lockwood Development, located in Lewes. Troopers responded to the 20th block of Foxwood Court, where they took Adkins into custody. Adkins, a registered...
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach mayor and commissioners are considering the possibility of extending outdoor dining space. What restaurateurs have and what the city allows now is 750-square-feet. The extension would increase outdoor dining space by 25 percent, i.e. 1,000-square-feet. However, this applies to restaurants that either have the...
DOVER, Del. - Dover police arrested a suspect in connection with the July 10 arson that occurred at the Target department store on John Hunn Brown Road. Through the collection and examination of in-store surveillance footage and physical evidence from the store, 26-year-old Desmond Smith, of Dover, was identified as the sole suspect in the arson. Smith set the fire as a diversion to steal a cart full of merchandise from the business, police said.
DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested a 51-year-old man for a third offense DUI and related charges after he crashed his truck into a house. Police said that on Monday night officers responded to the 200 block of West Division Street after Angelo Albarran struck a curb, utility pole, and a home while operating a GMC Sierra.
PARSONSBURG, Md.- A suspected drunk driver is facing charges after sideswiping a Maryland State Police patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder of westbound Route 50 in Parsonsburg. Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a trooper was on patrol in the area of westbound Rt. 50 and Forest Grove...
OCEAN PINES, Md. - Paper ballots and voting instructions for the 2022 Ocean Pines Board of Directors election were mailed this week and are due back by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Ocean Pines website has a dedicated election section, viewable from the homepage or the direct link:...
