SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers continue to move east during the morning. Once these exit Michiana the heat will be on. Highs will quickly rise into the middle to upper 80s by lunchtime with a high near 92 degrees likely during the afternoon. Not only will the heat be high, but the humidity will be as well. The combination of the heat and humidity will push the heat index into the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees across Michiana during the late afternoon. The best thing to do on a day like today will be to avoid peak heating times between 11am and 5pm. If you need to be outdoors, make sure to take frequent breaks in the air conditioning or shade, and keep the water handy. Stay cool and stay safe! High of 92 degrees. Winds SW 10-20 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO