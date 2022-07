England completed a thrilling comeback over Spain to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2022 as Georgia Stanway’s wonder-strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory after extra time. The Lionesses will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four after they were minutes from crashing out of their home tournament.After a cagey first half, Spain struck first as substitute Athenea Del Castillo beat Rachel Daly to set up Esther Gonzalez, who took advantage of some sloppy England defending to open the scoring.England had yet to trail at the Euros and Wiegman threw on Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone in hope of an equaliser. Lauren Hemp was denied what looked to be a penalty after being tripped by Ona Batlle in the box, before Toone made a priceless impact.The midfielder picked up Russo’s knockdown in the box to fire England level in the 84th minute, just as the Lionesses were facing a heart-breaking elimination, and it forced extra time. Spain stood off Stanway and the midfielder hit an unstoppable shot past Sandro Panos on a memorable night in Brighton.Relive the action below as the Lionesses advanced to the Euro 2022 semi-finals:

