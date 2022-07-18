Police seek gunman who fatally shot deaf-mute man in June 2021 on East Side

An employee at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX was doing their rounds when they found an elderly couple lying dead on one of the beds. One of the victims was a patient at the hospital. She way lying next to her husband in a pool of blood. The employee assessed the couple only to discover they were already dead. The authorities believe the man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself in a possible murder-suicide.

