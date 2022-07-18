Small Business Spotlight: Natural Love Hair and Body
In 2011 I returned to natural hair. I have 4 children, 3 of which are girls and my son had locs at the time. Natural hair at that time was a huge “new thing” and there were products left and right and with 5 different curl patterns was difficult! I found...
A PROFESSIONAL hairdresser has revealed which hairstyles will take years off your face - and also give you an instant facelift. When it comes to giving yourself a more youthful appearance, the majority will instantly think of expensive Botox treatments and anti-ageing skincare products. However, whilst these can be effective,...
It’s time to put an end to flat hair! Whether you’re dealing with hair loss or simply have naturally fine strands, there’s a solution in sight: it all comes down to choosing the right haircut and styling it properly to give it the boost it needs. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there to add some umph to the mix and take years off of your face all at the same time—including a few variations of one classic style.
Jennifer Aniston just gave major Rachel Green vibes in her latest Instagram beauty video. On Tuesday, The Morning Show star announced the launch of her brand LolaVie's latest hair product — the "multifunctional" Lightweight Hair Oil — with a quirky hairstyling tutorial. "Sometimes what I love to do...
Short shag with bangs is a pixie to bob-length cut with tons of layers for added movement and texture that tends to be very low-maintenance. “The shag can bring out a lot of texture in flat, straight hair. The shorter layers help build the volume where you want it, and there’s no weight to pull the hair down,” she explains. The layers are customizable, so the cut will work with your natural hair texture and suit your face shape.
Short bob haircuts for women over 50 range from ear to neck length, creating chic and timeless styles. Jay Yeung is a hair artist from Hong Kong who shares his notions and tips on this look. “The biggest benefit of a bob is it can improve women’s sense of style,...
Short choppy haircuts for women over 70 feature tons of textured layers and jagged ends. The length strengthens the cut’s perimeter, benefiting thin, fine hair the most. “A short choppy cut instantly adds volume and body,” says California-based stylist Suji Kim. “The layers create softness, movement, and texture for a youthful appearance. These encourage natural texture to soften up ladies’ facial features,” she adds.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Idris Elba, and his wife of three years, Sabrina, have evolved from lovers to business partners and are expanding their entrepreneurship journey with their new venture into the beauty industry. Together, the couple has launched S’able Labs—a genderless skincare brand made with natural ingredients from East Africa. “We...
The fun of exploring makeup and beauty trends is finding what works best for you and your skin! Along the way, regardless of age, you are bound to come across products that might not highlight your best features and complexion as well as others will. With that said, we reached out to celebrity and professional makeup artists who detailed 3 common beauty products that you might want to avoid using on mature, textured, or wrinkled skin for a more healthy and radiant glow. Read on for tips and suggestions from Destiny McGill, celebrity makeup artist and Day Spa Owner of Lavish Life Studio, and Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist, author and online makeup course creator.
When it comes to putting on makeup, finding the most flattering shades for your skin tone is everything. (To be honest, it’s just as important as finding the right hairstyle for your face shape.) And although it’s definitely true that makeup can be experimental, more often than not, most people prefer to play it safe. From foundation to eyeshadow, and even blush, knowing the right hues that compliment your skin tone will surely help bring out your best features.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. My beauty routine is a series of Goldilocks moments. I have combination skin, which means I run oily in the T-zone and dry everywhere else. Prescription-strength retinoids have always been way too strong for me, yet OTC retinols don’t get the job done (I’m a fan of retinaldehyde, which serves as a middle ground).
Long layers on thick hair create body and dimension without losing lots of lengths. If you want to see a natural texture in your locks, you gotta give this look a shot!. The beauty of a long layered cut is it doesn’t need excessive styling. “It’s perfect for ladies who don’t have time to blow dry, iron, or curl extensively,” says Rohit, a stylist from India.
The Southern Charm hairstylist dropped a big hint about her wedding-day look. Madison LeCroy is only five months away from saying “I do” to her fiancé, Brett Randle. And while the Southern Charm bride-to-be is still planning her nuptials, she does have an idea of her hairstyle for the special day.
Honey is undoubtedly having its moment in the sun. Prized for its hydrating, anti-inflammatory, and even potentially antihistaminic properties, the ingredient is as versatile as it is effective. But back before tiny glass vials of honey-infused hair oil became an inextricable part of every it-girl beauty routine, Gisou brand founder Negin Mirsalehi spent long summer afternoons learning the art and science of beekeeping. As a sixth-generation beekeeper and the daughter of one resourceful hairdresser, Mirsalehi appreciated the beautifying power of thick, golden honey years before it made its way into the mainstream — which is how she managed to launch an entire best-selling line around it, earning her a spot on countless top-entrepreneur and most-influential lists.
Is this a safe space to admit something? Here goes: I've never owned Birkenstock sandals before. As a Southern California native, I've always gravitated towards flip-flops for casual outfits and summer beach days. That said, I know there are a lot of die-hard Birkenstock fans out there and I'm here to give the people what they want.
Our favorite is the ghd Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer for its versatility and performance. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On This Page. A good blow dryer...
There are necessary beauty products and then there are those that are nice to have. The new wave of leave-in conditioners falls under the former. They started out as the thing you lazily put in your hair post shampoo because you didn’t have time to wait for a proper conditioner to do its job. Back then, leave-in conditioners were the poor relatives. Nowadays, they have as much merit as their wash-out cousins. Essentially, leave-in conditioners hydrate the hair to make up for the fact that shampoos can be stripping. A conditioner of any sort infuses lost moisture back into hair, but they also offer much more. For anyone with dry and brittle hair, it is a godsend. They also detangle, fight frizz, work as a pre-shampoo treatment and provide an excellent protective layer against heat and harsh climates. Pattern and Trepadora in particular are perfect for curly and coily hair. Ouai works well on finer hair textures, and Olaplex is a game changer for everyone – especially if you have coloured/chemically processed hair. So, I hear you ask, “Can’t we just leave a regular conditioner in?” Well, no. Unless it’s been formulated to be left in, it will increase build-up and leave you with crunchy hair. No one needs that.
