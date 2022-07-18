ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Activision sets up a publishing page on Steam

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Activision looks set for a big return to Steam.

Over the past weekend, it was noted on Reddit that Activision now has a full publishing profile on Steam . Currently, the publisher's Steam page is loaded with hits like Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and even lesser-known games (well, comparatively) like Prototype, Zork, and Vampire: The Masquerade.

In all, there's 215 games currently listed on Activision's publishing page. That's not to say these games have only just arrived on Steam with the publisher's new profile page however, as the likes of Spyro, Crash Bandicoot, and others were readily available prior to now.

What this does give us a good indication of, though, is Activision's future publishing plans on Steam. If the publisher has set up its own profile page on the Steam storefront, it stands to reason other Activision-published games could come to the platform in the future.

This is notable considering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 marking the franchise's return to Steam later this year in 2022. Last month, when Activision finally unveiled the long-rumored sequel, it announced it would available on day one via Steam, marking a return to the mega-popular storefront for the Call of Duty series.

If Activision's now setting up a publishing page on Steam, it stands to reason Call of Duty 2023 could arrive on Steam as well. That's if a Call of Duty game even launches next year though, as after one report claimed Call of Duty would no longer see annual releases at some point in the future, another report claimed the franchise would skip out releasing a new game in 2023 entirely . Perhaps we'll have to wait until 2024 for the next Call of Duty launch on Steam after Modern Warfare 2 lands later this year.

There's also Call of Duty: Warzone 2 to look forward to at some point in the future, which could also very well launch on Steam.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
geekwire.com

Bungie officially joins PlayStation as $3.6B deal closes

Bungie, the Bellevue, Wash.-based development studio behind the Destiny franchise of video games, has officially been acquired by PlayStation makers Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Under the terms of the $3.6 billion deal, which was announced Jan. 31 and closed July 15, Bungie joins the PlayStation Studios network as an independent...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

No More Heroes 3 Launches On PC, PlayStation, And Xbox In October

No More Heroes 3 will no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive and is coming to other platforms on October 11. It will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam). A physical Day 1 Edition with new box art illustrations for PlayStation and Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision#Video Game#Prototype Zork#The Call Of Duty Series#Call Of Duty 2023
hypebeast.com

Playstation Plus To Get More Than 50 Ubisoft Games for Free

Shortly after launching its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription plans, Sony is now adding more than 50 Ubisoft games for free access by the end of 2022. The collection comes under the Ubisoft+ Classics series that originally launched with 27 titles including the likes of The Division, For Honor, and the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but Sony and Ubisoft will soon be expanding the library to include more than 50 different titles that those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium can access completely for free. Some of these classic titles include Child of Light, the first Watch Dogs, Werewolves Within, and the massively popular Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Is Stray on Xbox or coming to Game Pass?

Stray isn't on Xbox or Game Pass just yet but there's a chance it will be eventually, as it's currently listed as a 'console exclusive for a limited time' by Sony itself. That suggests it's only a timed thing and will eventually be a Xbox release as long as you don't might the wait.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up Your Epic Games Account and Play Cross-Platform

With more and more alternatives to Steam available for PC gamers, Epic Games offers you not only an alternative for PC gaming but also features that can benefit gaming, no matter the console. Moreover, Epic's variety of games and titles means that for some top-rated games, an Epic Games account...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Gamespot

PlayStation 4

Everyone knows Jonesy, but who else should you get familiar with?. With the release of the Delicious Last Course DLC, you can now double your HP with barely any effort.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Will Shutter Its Wii U and 3DS eShops in Early 2023

Nintendo will shut down its Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShops next year, making it impossible for gamers to purchase new content on the consoles after March 27, 2023. The company has been eyeing a future date to phase out the Wii U and 3DS eShops for some time and has now published an official notice.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Xbox is finally getting Discord voice chat

Xbox is finally getting Discord voice chat support. Discord and Xbox announced (opens in new tab) the release of the long-awaited feature today. A voice chat soft launch is planned for Xbox Insiders starting today, and a "wider release" is coming later this year for both Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ DLC unavailable via PS Plus for PS5 owners of base game

Some owners of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 5 have been unable to download the game’s Episode INTERmission DLC through the new PlayStation Plus tiers. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade bundle, which includes a spruced up version of the base game for PlayStation 5 alongside the standalone Episode Intermission DLC, was recently added to the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers for download. However, only the bundle including both is available for subscribers (as reported by VGC) meaning that owners who have a copy of the base game on their PS5 can’t access the DLC via PlayStation Plus, instead having to buy it separately.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rockstar posts hundreds of new job listings and we bet they're for Grand Theft Auto 6

You've probably heard that Rockstar is working on "a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," which until we get a proper and official title we are calling Grand Theft Auto 6 (opens in new tab). We expect that the release is still a long way off, optimistically 2024, and maybe even further down the road for PC players. But work on the project appears to be spinning up in earnest, because Rockstar is very suddenly looking to hire a small city of people.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Lego's latest set lets you build an iconic Atari console

Lego's latest set lets you build one of video game history's most iconic consoles: the Atari 2600. Lego has released some impressive gaming-inspired sets so far, with series like Mario, Minecraft, and Sonic the Hedgehog all being converted into those iconic tiny blocks. Now, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Atari, the beloved Atari 2600 is also set to receive the Lego treatment, and we don't have long to wait to get our mitts on it.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy