Great Bend, KS

Disc golf league keeping sport alive in Great Bend

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Great Bend has strong ties to some of the biggest names in disc golf. Jeremy Rusco, a standout athlete at Great Bend High School, went on to college at Emporia State where he started Dynamic Discs, one of the biggest retailers in the sport. He befriended professional disc golfer Eric McCabe,...

Great Bend Post

Wichita Lobos bow out of final four games with Great Bend

While teams like the Great Bend Bat Cats and Hutchinson Broncos are thriving with their summer baseball teams, other members of the Sunflower Collegiate league don't have the same passion for success. Great Bend found out Monday that your league is only as good as all members as the Wichita...
Great Bend Post

World-champion Blue Devil drum corps stops in Great Bend

There are big band sounds and sometimes just big bands. The 19-time world champion Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps made a pit stop in Great Bend for a rehearsal Monday. The Blue Devils departed with their 18-vehicle convoy en route to Broken Arrow, Okla., for another Drum Corps International competition Tuesday night.
Great Bend Post

Local graduates from Fort Hays State

BARTON – GREAT BEND. Kaitlin M Adams, Bachelor of Business Administration. Hannah Marie Augustine, Bachelor of Science in Education. Jordan L. Haney, Bachelor of Science in Health And Human Performance. Austin Lee LaViolette, Bachelor of Science. Erika D. Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Sociology. Kimberlyn Alexis Sinclair, Bachelor of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansans cool off in the salt mines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - In Hutchinson Kansas today, people gathered at the Salt Mines trying to beat the heat. With highs up to 107 degrees today, this might be the coolest place in Kansas. One Strataca visitor, Angelia Steiner said, “If we were upstairs, we'd probably be either indoors or...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

McPherson now has a Slim Chickens restaurant

MCPHERSON - Slim Chickens has opened a location in McPherson. The restaurant, at 2188 E. Kansas Avenue, is the eighth Slim Chickens location operated by 3PRG Management, LLC, which has Slim Chickens locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, according to a news release from the company. “Growing up in Wichita, we...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Salt City Splash to be closed the next three Mondays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tony Finlay with Hutch Rec let the city council know Tuesday of a schedule change for Salt City Splash going forward. "Fortunately, we have been able to make it through to this time without any closures of the pool," Finlay said. "We were having to close certain features of the pool at certain times, because of lifeguard shortages, but we were never having to close the entire facility. Looking through the next four weeks here, this is the time of year traditionally where we start to lose lifeguards, unplanned vacations, those sorts of things. We are going to close the next three Mondays, the final three Mondays of the season. That would be July 25, August 1 and August 8, we will close. We will not be open those days."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

First time since 2018, Great Bend Police Dept. at full strength

For the first time since 2018, the Great Bend Police Department is at full strength. When taking over as police chief in January 2021, Steve Haulmark mentioned one of his goals was to have a fully staffed department. A full 33 officers/detectives was met as Haulmark introduced the recent hiring of Officer Jonathan Parsons to the Great Bend City Council on Monday.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Wheat variety selection resources

Farmers are preparing for planting their next wheat crop this coming Fall. And some of you may be considering choosing a new variety to plant. If so KSRE has several resources available to help you out. You can go to our Cottonwood Extension District web site at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu, click onto the Crops and Livestock tab and then look under Hot Topics for the Barton and Ellis County wheat demonstration plot results as a starting place.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Thursday: Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The first stop on the last day of our KSN Summer Road Trip is Great Bend. The KSN team should arrive around 9:15 a.m. We’ll be at the Brit Spaugh Zoo Education Building, 2123 Main Street, until about 10 a.m. Stop by and say hello.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Administrator earns Credentialed Manager certification

Kendal Francis, City Administrator of Great Bend, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Francis is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals, worldwide, currently credentialed through the ICMA Credentialing Program. ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Cropping systems and Climate Change

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, July 12 indicated some change for our area as we continue in moderate drought, although the northeast portion of the county still abnormally dry. Severe drought is creeping eastward and is into Pawnee county. The weather forecast indicates worsening conditions over this week. The six to ten-day outlook (July 19 to 23) indicates a 70 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of below normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 21 to 27) indicates a continued 70 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and a 40 to 50% chance of below normal precipitation. Most definitely not what our summer row crops need and very stressful on livestock. Today, let’s start a series of discussing a changing climate and the effects on cropping systems in our area.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (7/20)

Action from the July 20, 2022, Barton County Commission agenda:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of July 6, 2022, and ending July 20, 2022. NEW BUSINESS - ROAD AND BRIDGE: Asphalt Plant Overhaul Project: -Darren Williams, County Works Director,...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

