Military

Ukraine war: Six die in shelling as new assault looms

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people have been killed in shelling in an eastern Ukrainian town as Russia eyes its next major offensive. Five bodies were found in the rubble of a house in Toretsk, in the Donetsk region, while another person died in hospital, emergency services said. The Ukrainian military said Russia...

The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Defense Chief Wants Advanced Weapons Testing Against Russians

Ukraine wants to be an arena in which more-powerful nations prove out weapons in real-world combat against Russian forces. Ukraine is openly offering itself as a venue for NATO allies to donate and demonstrate advanced weaponry in real-world combat scenarios. The countries would then benefit from the combat experience of Ukrainian soldiers using those weapons against Russian forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday renewed his threat to "freeze" the NATO membership bids of both Sweden and Finland unless the military alliance complies with Ankara's conditions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday renewed his threat to "freeze" the NATO membership bids of both Sweden and Finland unless the military alliance complies with Ankara's conditions. Speaking Monday, the eve of three-way summit with Russia and Iran, Erdogan told reporters; "I want to reiterate once again that we will freeze the process if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfil our conditions".
Newsweek

Russia Claims Ukraine Soldiers Made Into 'Monsters' by Secret Experiments

Russian officials claimed on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have been turned into "monsters" in "secret experiments" in biological laboratories in Ukraine funded by the United States government. Vice-speakers of Russia's Federation Council and the State Duma, Konstantin Kosachev and Irina Yarovaya made the remarks after a regular meeting of a...
Newsweek

Iran Is Testing Us. So Far, We Are Failing | Opinion

In February, a jet carrying Iran's minister of the interior, Ahmad Vahidi, landed at Pakistan's Nur Khan air base and he was not arrested. Vahidi, and four other senior Iranians, are wanted by INTERPOL for "aggravated murder and damages," for their role in the July 18, 1994, bombing of the Argentine-Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA in Spanish) center in Buenos Aires.
Newsweek

Putin to Give Navy Hypersonic Missiles as Russia Beats U.S. in Arms Race

Russia has completed testing of its long-range Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, and is set to put the weapon into use by the Russian Navy by the end of the year. State-run news agency TASS cited a source close to Russia's military department as confirming the latest developments, which come as Moscow's war in Ukraine grinds on.
Daily Mail

'Russia should nuke England but not harm Scotland or Wales... and leave N Ireland to unite with Ireland "at Biden's demand"', say Putin propagandists

Vladimir Putin's chief TV propagandist has threatened to destroy England with a giant Satan-2 rocket, but leave Scotland, Wales and the island of Ireland unharmed. Vladimir Solovyov's latest doomsday threats came as the chat show host showed how much criticisms from Boris Johnson and other leading British figures are stinging the Kremlin.
The Independent

Russia has expanded its war aims in Ukraine, says bullish Lavrov

Russia’s war is no longer limited to focusing on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, Moscow’s foreign minister has claimed.The scope of military action has been expanded to include more areas for combat, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday. Moscow’s plans – amid what it calls its “special military operation” – could expand even further if the West delivers long-range missiles to Ukraine, he said as reported by state news agency RIA Novosti.Lavrov’s comments were the clearest acknowledgment yet that Russia’s war goals have expanded over the five months of war.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba retorted that Russia...
The Associated Press

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired missiles and shells at cities and towns across Ukraine on Saturday after Russia’s military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbor. Ukraine reported at least 17 more civilians killed. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave “instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in the Donbas and other regions,” his ministry said Saturday. Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on the eastern Donbas, but the new attacks hit areas in the north and south as well. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has seen especially severe bombardments in recent days, with Ukrainian officials and local commanders voicing fears that a second full-scale Russian assault on the northern city may be looming. At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to fall for Russia’s attempts to scare them with warnings of horrendous missile attacks to come, which he said were aimed at dividing Ukrainian society.
