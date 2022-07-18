ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is behind US mass shootings — and how can we prevent them from happening?

By Linda Lewis Griffith
 2 days ago
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at a South Texas elementary school. The 18-year-old gunman also died. William Luther AP

As of July 4, the United States is headed for a grim milestone.

With 306 mass shootings reported so far this year, 2022 is on pace to reach the record-breaking total — 692 — recorded in 2021, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Data about the troubled individuals responsible for such shootings have been collected and analyzed by the Violence Project with support from the National Institute of Justice from 1966 to 2019. Their findings reveal a number of important trends:

The vast majority of mass shooters, 97.7%, are male. They average 34 years of age.

More than half of them are white.

Two-thirds have a prior criminal record and a history of violence. And 28% have been in the military.

Suicidality is a common predictor for mass shooters, according to the data. Overall, perpetrators are suicidal prior to a shooting 30% of the time, with 39% during a shooting.

Younger shooters are at a significantly higher risk of dying by suicide. Mass shooters of high school age or younger are suicidal in 92% of the incidences, while college-age shooters are suicidal 100% of the time.

Many of the shooters have a history of past trauma. Of them, 31% have experienced severe childhood trauma, such as abuse, abandonment, physical violence, a life-threatening accident or a terrorist attack.

More than 80% of the perpetrators are in an active state of crisis during the shooting.

Nearly half of the shooters share their plans with family members, friends, strangers and law enforcement officers.

Of the shooters, 77% purchase their guns legally. And 80% of younger shooters steal their guns from family members.

Based on these findings, there are numerous steps that can be taken to identify likely culprits and minimize the damage they cause.

Provide intervention and treatment for childhood trauma

The Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS) program is a school-based program designed for children ages 10 to 15 who have been exposed to violence and trauma and suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Its goals include reducing symptoms of trauma, building personal resilience and increasing peer and parental support.

CBITS follows a 10-week group therapy format that focuses on such topics as improved coping skills, decreasing anxiety and reducing maladaptive thinking. Studies have found the program to be effective in improving social problem solving and decreasing symptoms of PTSD and depression.

Improve access to mental health services

A 2016 study conducted by the Rand Corporation found that 1 in 5 students at public California universities reported serious mental health concerns but only 20% knew how to access the resources they needed.

To that end, Rand recommends increased access to telemental health services, collaboration between college- and community-based mental health clinics, increased numbers of peer-based support organizations and collaboration between local and national crisis centers.

Recognize and act on leaked information

Started by a group of grieving parents following the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (ARS) allows students to submit anonymous tips 24/7 using an app, hotline or website when they see a classmate at risk for hurting themselves or others.

Store guns safely

Proper gun storage is the responsibility of the gun owner. The NRA Family website recommends that all guns be stored unloaded and in a separate location from their ammunition.

It also advises the use of storage strategies, such as trigger locks, gun cases and locked gun safes to ensure guns stay out of unauthorized hands.

Enact red flag laws

Red flag laws allow family members, co-workers, employers and teachers to petition to have a gun removed from a person perceived as potentially dangerous. California’s red flag law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

For more information about gun violence restraining orders, go to courts.ca.gov/33961.htm.

