American Pickers headed back to Washington. How to tell them about Tri-Cities treasures

Jasmina Joseph

Have you ever caught yourself watching shows like Antiques Roadshow and wondering what your collectibles would fetch? Well there’s good news, because American Pickers could be coming back to the Tri-Cities.

While they probably wouldn’t be interested in those beanie babies you were sure would skyrocket in value, they might want to take a look at that collection of antique toy trains or vintage clown memorabilia your great aunt left to you. There’s a chance it could contain something truly special, and the pickers are famous for spotting ultra rare valuables and collectibles.

The reality show recently reached out to the Tri-City Herald to help let folks in the area know that they’re coming back to Washington this October, and are looking for tips to find unique collections.

The History Channel production is looking for collectors throughout Washington to see what they have found or have lingering in boxes in the attic.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” said a news release. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

Anyone who is interested or knows someone who has a collection that might fit the bill can email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.

They’ll need a name, phone number, location, description of the collection and photos to be considered. If the collection is selected, American Pickers could come and spend a day looking at your treasures.

American Pickers will only consider private collections. Stores, museums or anything open to the public will not be considered.