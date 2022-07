The Merchants hosted St. George on Friday night in hopes of continuing their winning streak. Unfortunately for the home team, runs would be hard to come by in this one. St. George began the scoring in the first inning and then opened it up with two runs in the third and five more in the fourth. Helper, on the other hand, only tallied six base runners on the night as it was shutout 8-0.

HELPER, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO