An adult male, who was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-70, is deceased after being shot by a person in box truck. At 5:17 p.m. Monday, Troopers from the Indianapolis District were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred on I-70 eastbound near Post Road. 911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County. Upon arrival, medical personnel from the facility came outside and attempted life saving measures on the victim, unfortunately the male was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival. Troopers responded to both locations, I-70 eastbound at Post Road and the medical facility to conduct an investigation. The victim was identified as 30 year old Eli Hickerson of Carthage Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO