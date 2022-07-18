ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

COVID-19 cases surging in Cape, Scott counties

 2 days ago

Cape Girardeau County was placed in the high risk category for COVID-19 Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Risk categories for the county are determined by the CDC using data from the state Department...

wpsdlocal6.com

COVID cases increasing locally

BA.5 omicron sub-variant spreads nationwide and in Kentucky, but hospitals not seeing many hospitalizations. McCracken, Calloway and Graves counties are in the red on the Kentucky COVID-19 COVID018 community levels map. However, local hospitals say this isn't impacting hospitalization rates.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
thecash-book.com

Jackson schools approve stricter attendance policy

Jackson High School members and sponsors of J-Click presented to the school board on their participation in the Traction Training Conference this summer. Photo by Jay Forness. The Jackson R-2 School District approved new attendance procedures for the upcoming school year during its July 12 meeting – providing a consistent plan throughout the school buildings and limiting unexcused student absences to 10 days per year.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Sikeston DPS offers vehicle theft prevention tips

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and many law enforcement officials want to make sure citizens are aware of the dangers surrounding vehicle theft. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 44% of all stolen vehicles are not found. “It is a real...
SIKESTON, MO
kzimksim.com

Cape City Council awards contract for Regional Airport taxiway renovations

Cape Girardeau City Council members on Monday unanimously approved a contract for the Taxiway B reconstruction at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Emery Sapp & Sons, a Columbia, Missouri, contracting firm that has completed other airport improvement projects, was the sole bidder for the reconstruction. The project will include demolishing the existing taxiway from Runway 10-28 to the apron, new airfield lighting and signing and drainage improvements, among other items and will cost a little more than $4.8 million. The reconstruction will also be reducing the width of the existing taxiway, which is currently at 75 feet, which is 25 wider than required to support Critical Design Aircraft such as the Airbus A320 or the Boeing 737. A portion of the new surface will be relocated and designated A2 due to FAA guidelines requiring the elimination of direct access from the apron to the runway. The city officials considered rebidding the project. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tornado sirens in Cape Girardeau Co. delayed during storms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Damage from the storms that went through Cape Girardeau County last night weren’t the only thing that caused concern around the community. Trees were falling, powerlines were hitting the ground, and 9-1-1 calls were coming nonstop. Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau’s Fire Chief, said they all came in at once.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Homicide investigation underway in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A homicide investigation is underway in Bollinger County. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a business outside of Marble Hill city limits at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 in reference to a man with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
wkms.org

McCracken County Schools police force planning to reclassify as ‘school-based law enforcement agency’

The McCracken County Schools police force is planning to reclassify itself as a school-based law enforcement agency (SBLEA) to align with recent Kentucky legislation. House Bill 63 amended KRS 158.441 to expand the jurisdiction of school resource officers to campus-adjacent roads and other buildings used for school functions. The reclassification of the agency also means officers’ certification will now last until they retire or are decertified, whereas it was previously renewed every four years.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Woman Charged in St. Louis’ Deadliest Mass Drug Overdose Dies

Chuny Ann Reed, 47, died early Monday at a hospital in Illinois after becoming gravely ill five days earlier while incarcerated at a detention center in Pulaski County, Illinois. Reed was awaiting trial in St. Louis on a federal charge of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine resulting in bodily injury...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kzimksim.com

Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant tour

Tomorrow (July 21st), the Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant is hosting two tours. You can tour the plant at 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant is located on 2230 Lee Ave in Jackson. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email...
JACKSON, MO
kzimksim.com

Appeals court upholds Cape murder conviction

A state appellate court has upheld a murder conviction for a man who killed another man in a Hardee’s restaurant in Cape Girardeau in 2018. The state Court of Appeals, Eastern District, affirmed the first-degree murder and armed criminal action convictions of Anthony Sinks. He was convicted in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in April 2021 of the murder of Derwin Simmons at the restaurant located on William St. An altercation between the men erupted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 2018, inside the restaurant having to do with Sinks’s ex-wife’s plan to move herself and her son in with Simmons, who lived in Liberty Township, Ohio. Sinks shot Simmons five times, speaking to him briefly afterward, then called 911. Simmons was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 11:15 a.m. The jury sentenced Sinks to life without probation or parole for murder and 30 years in prison for armed-criminal action. The sentences are to run consecutively. The appeals court denied Sinks’s claim to self-defense and ruled he must serve the jury’s sentences. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Public Schools prepares for upcoming school year

PADUCAH — The upcoming school year is right around the corner, and local districts are getting ready to see students again. Paducah's Board of Education approved change orders for key projects and amended Superintendent Donald Shively's contract Monday evening. The amendment in Shively's contract will allow him to have...
PADUCAH, KY
thecash-book.com

JR-2 looks into adjusting school hours due to bus driver shortage

The Jackson R-2 School District is currently in need of more than a dozen school bus drivers going into next school year and may have to stagger school hours or make other changes to be sure all students can be transported to and from school. Associate Superintendent Keenan Kinder said...
JACKSON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop nets Missouri woman on Ballard drug charges

A Missouri woman will face drug and other charges after a Tuesday traffic stop in Wickliffe. After stopping the vehicle on Court Street, deputies said K9 Kony alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search by law enforcement reportedly uncovered meth and marijuana. The driver, Colbie Dykstra,...
WICKLIFFE, KY

