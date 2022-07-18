COVID-19 cases surging in Cape, Scott counties

A state appellate court has upheld a murder conviction for a man who killed another man in a Hardee’s restaurant in Cape Girardeau in 2018. The state Court of Appeals, Eastern District, affirmed the first-degree murder and armed criminal action convictions of Anthony Sinks. He was convicted in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in April 2021 of the murder of Derwin Simmons at the restaurant located on William St. An altercation between the men erupted shortly after 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1, 2018, inside the restaurant having to do with Sinks’s ex-wife’s plan to move herself and her son in with Simmons, who lived in Liberty Township, Ohio. Sinks shot Simmons five times, speaking to him briefly afterward, then called 911. Simmons was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 11:15 a.m. The jury sentenced Sinks to life without probation or parole for murder and 30 years in prison for armed-criminal action. The sentences are to run consecutively. The appeals court denied Sinks’s claim to self-defense and ruled he must serve the jury’s sentences. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO