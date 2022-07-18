ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheboygan Police Department is looking into a shots fired incident over the weekend. The incident reportedly occurred in the 1800 block...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating early morning fatal stabbing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 13th St. and W. Granada St. around 3 a.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a fatal stab injury, and despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Significant drug bust in Fond du Lac, four taken into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has made another significant illegal drug seizure. According to a Facebook post, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Sunday, July 17 around 7:30 p.m. near I-41 and CTH F for a traffic violation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Crime & Safety
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brown Co. deputies arrest suspect considered armed and dangerous

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Deputies in Brown County were searching for a man who they said was armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, officials said he was in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Jackson, 35, of Kenosha. Brown County Sheriff’s officials said he was last seen in a black four-door Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AJG5000. He is also a registered over-the-road truck driver.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man killed in road rage incident in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a road rage incident near 89th and Mill Road ended up with a man shot to death. The incident happened in the 8900 block of Mill Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8700 block of Mill Road. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
TMJ4 News

59-year-old ejected, killed in crash in Dodge County

DODGE CO. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on patrol discovered a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said the crash happened on County Highway G, approaching County Highway CP, in the Township of Westford. A deputy discovered the driver, a 59-year-old man, and began performing life-saving measures.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Chilton Police Asking for Help in Finding Theft Suspect

The Chilton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman involved in a recent theft. The woman was photographed entering the unnamed business on July 10th and leaving in a dark-colored 2006-2010 Dodge Charger with a spoiler and moon roof. The woman is white and...
CHILTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Search underway in Ozaukee County for missing 14-year-old boy

July 19, 2022 – Village of Fredonia, WI – UPDATE: Missing boy has been located and is safe and unharmed. Thank you to everyone who assisted in the search and shared the message. Ozaukee County Sheriff is looking for assistance in locating 14-year -old Mason Schroeder from the...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-20-22 high speed pursuit-interstate 41

Another high speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County involving illegal drugs. It started in Winnebago County and continued on Interstate 41 southbound in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended when the vehicle and entered the ditch near Quad Graphics in Dodge County and the driver fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended A bag tossed from the vehicle during the chase was recovered and contained what was described as a significant amount of illegal drugs. Searching the vehicle deputies located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained 5 Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 3 bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams. No squad cars were damaged from the pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle sustained disabling damages from the crash. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies. A 28 year old Racine man is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two men make initial court appearances following homemade bomb explosion in Fond du Lac in 2016

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney announced on Tuesday that Elliot Schneider and Jonas Johnson made their initial appearances in court. Schneider and Johnson allegedly made a homemade bomb that exploded in a residential mailbox on July 9, 2016, in the City of Fond du Lac. One person was injured in the explosion.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

Stadium Interchange traffic shut down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Alleged dog bite leads to violent threats

6:08 p.m. Sunday — A caller in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Road reported the caller’s dog was blamed for biting someone when they were out of town and now a man in the neighborhood is threatening to kill the caller and her dog. Police could not reason with the suspect, who admitted to the comment and to throwing feces in the caller’s yard. The man was advised to stop contact with the caller. The caller did not wish a complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy