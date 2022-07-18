PennDOT roundup: Summer construction continues

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Work continueson a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This week, the contractor is scheduled to open the Loon Jug Handle and the Pine Run Road Interchange. The Youngs Road West Jug Handle will be closed to facilitate construction deceleration lanes.

On Tuesday, the contractor will be pouring the bridge deck on the structures carrying Route 220 over Quenshukeny Run. Motorists should expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Motorists should expect travel delays in the early morning hours through noon.

Existing Detours

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

The Front Street turning lane will be closed for the construction of concrete islands at the western entrance to Front Street. Southbound motorists will be detoured to the median U-turn near the former Woodward Township school to access Front Street via northbound 220.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County update

A four-year reconstruction project continues on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens.

This week, Kriger Construction will continue work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project at two locations. Work includes paving, drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

The contractor, Aqua, will be installing new water lines in the northbound lanes of Keystone Avenue, within the construction limits. There should be no impacts to traffic on Route 199.

The following closure will remain in effect:

Route 199 (Main Street) will be closed to northbound traffic between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets.

Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) will be closed to northbound traffic between Woodworth and Stevenson streets.

Detour information for:

For closure between Woodworth and Stevenson streets, northbound cars will follow a 1.39 mile detour using Chemung Street to Elmer Avenue and Stevenson Street.

For closure between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets, northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Orchard Street, Elmer Avenue, and Stevenson Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Potter County

Work on a box culvert replacement begins Thursday, July 28 in Potter County. The box culvert spans a branch of the Genesee River on State Route 49 (North Street) in Ulysses.

Replacing the box will improve its condition from fair to good. This box culvert is 8-feet long, dates from 1927, and carries an average of more than 1,700 vehicles daily.

Beginning July 25, the box culvert will be closed, and a detour will be in place. The detour will direct drivers to use Route 1008 (Empson Road), Route 1001 (Fox Hill Road), and Route 1003 (Main Street). This detour will be used for two weeks from July 25 through August 11. After the two-week detour is lifted, construction will be completed using roadway flaggers and an alternating traffic pattern.

This work will be a partnership project between Potter County, PennDOT, and Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College. PennDOT will remove the existing structure, prepare the new box, and place back fill after the new box culvert is in place. The contractor will set the new box culvert, rebuild the roadway, install guide rail, and drainage updates, and perform line painting. PennDOT expects project completion by mid-August. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Clinton County

Traffic signal improvement work continues in downtown Lock Haven. A total of ten signalized intersections on Route 150 and one on Route 120 are part of this project.

Starting this week, crews will be painting stop bars and cross walks at Main Street and Bellefonte Avenue. A limited amount of line painting will take place at the same location.

Overall improvements include upgrades to the traffic signal supports, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads and controllers, installing ADA-compliant curb ramps with detectable warning surfaces, curbing and sidewalks, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT will issue project updates as improvements begin at each signalized intersection.

M&B Services of Clarion is the contractor on this $2.7 million job. Project completion is expected in September.

Work begins on Farrandsville Road

A survey crew will begin initial layout this week for a river access improvement project along (Route 1001) Farrandsville Road in Lock Haven. Clearing of the work site will begin in early August, followed by utility relocations. Utility work is expected to continue through the end of the year.

Dependent on work activity, motorists may encounter lane closures enforced by roadway flaggers during daylight hours. PennDOT will issue project updates as needed.

Overall work on this project includes utility relocations, drainage improvements, piping and inlets, construction of a retaining wall, sidewalks, curbing, ornamental light poles, guide rail, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

PennDOT will create a project page in 2023 to help communicate impacts to pedestrians, river users, and those using other recreational facilities.

Once complete, pedestrians will enjoy safer access to River View Park from the Veteran's Bridge and motorists will benefit from safety and drainage upgrades.

Clearwater Construction of Mercer is the contractor on this $7.5 million job, which will carry into 2024.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road-widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will continue with drainage work, excavation for rock placement along Route 339, excavation for the reconstruction of the southbound lane of Route 339 and will continue working on the structures over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic entering at the intersection of Route 339 and Smith Hollow Road will only be allowed to turn in the northbound direction onto route 339.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

