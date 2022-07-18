ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Thurston County spending COVID-19 recovery money too slowly, officials say

By Martín Bilbao
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQoix_0gjS6s2X00
Thurston County offices, including the courthouse campus, will participate in emergency preparedness drills during the week of April 2. Tony Overman Staff file, 2017

Thurston County has spent less than a fifth of its federally allocated COVID-19 recovery fund, raising concerns among staff it may not spend it all by a 2024 deadline.

On Thursday, staff presented the Board of County Commissioners with a breakdown of how the county has spent the $56.4 million in its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Recovery Fund.

The county received the first half of that sum in May 2021 and the second half a year later. Over that time, the county has spent about $10 million of the $20.4 million it has officially approved so far, said Diana Arens, a county senior budget analyst.

Funds must be spent or obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, to meet the requirements of the county’s contract with the federal government, said Assistant County Manager Robin Campbell.

Given the current spending rate, Campbell is concerned the county may not be able to spend the entire fund.

“I think we need to take a hard look because … we can’t wait until midway through 2024 to decide, ‘Oh maybe we can try a new path on how to get it spent,’” Campbell said. “It’s been taking some time to get things set up.”

About $36.1 million in earmarked funds have not yet been approved for specific projects, Arens said. This means the county cannot start spending these funds.

In many cases, funds for some approved uses have been spent slowly, Arens said. This includes funds to address case backlogs at Superior and District courts as well as funds for some United Way programs, she said.

In other cases, Arens expressed concerned some projects run by non-profit organizations have spent out their grant allocations.

Unspent funds

Campbell pointed out several earmarked allocations. One of the highest amounts still under consideration is $7.5 million for affordable housing projects.

County documents indicate the board previously approved $1.5 million for this purpose and $825,547 has been spent so far.

County Manager Ramiro Chavez said the board approved this amount to jointly purchase and develop a 5.9-acre site on Franz Anderson Road with the city of Olympia.

The $7.5 million under consideration will most likely go toward efforts to purchase two hotels in Thurston County, Chavez said. However, those plans have yet to solidify.

The county hopes to turn hotels into enhanced shelters and later permanent supportive housing, according to county documents. This should help house people displaced by Gov. Jay Inslee’s rights-of-way initiative, which will clear out and clean up encampments along the freeway, he said.

Among the most notable concerns is the county’s court case backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board previously approved about $1.3 million to help decrease the court backlog, but Campbell said the county has only spent about $167,295 so far. And yet, she said the county has also earmarked about $6.7 million more for this purpose.

Much of the funding is needed to fill attorney positions at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and in Public Defense. However, Campbell said these offices have had a difficult time finding attorneys.

Commissioner Tye Menser, who has experience as an attorney, said those offices may eventually have to give up on spending the approved and earmarked amounts.

“They’re going to run out of time,” Menser said. “It’s not like they can just go buy a hotel. It’s a very steady process of attorney salaries to do attorney work. It can’t accelerate beyond a certain pace.”

Chavez said he understands attorneys are in high demand and other counties have been experiencing similar problems. He said he has put county officials on notice of the concerning spending rate.

The county also has about $500,000 approved and $3.5 million under consideration for expanding broadband in rural Thurston County.

Chavez said he expects the county to use these funds to complement efforts by the Nisqually tribe to connect under-served areas.

Other projects the county has approved or considered funding for include support for public health, agriculture, infrastructure projects, and small businesses.

Arens said staff are preparing a community survey to gather public input on how the county has been spending its ARPA Recovery Fund.

The survey should be sent out in the coming weeks and responses will be used to gauge community priorities, she added.

The board decided to review the county’s ARPA Recovery Fund spending rate about every two months. Campbell said the board should have some community input by the time they revisit this topic.

“There’s lots of things to consider and there’s not a deadline coming up, but the sooner the better so we can spend all the funds that we received,” Campbell said.

Comments / 3

Related
The Center Square

Nearly 800 homeless to be permanently housed in King County

(The Center Square) – The King County Regional Homelessness Authority says 786 households have recently been permanently housed in King County. Over 1,300 federally funded emergency housing vouchers were accepted in May 2021 by KCRHA, the Seattle Housing Authority and Renton Housing Authority. The vouchers were funded through American Rescue Plan.
KING COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

King County Council votes to declare fentanyl a public health crisis amid overdose surge

On July 19, the King County Council approved legislation to declare fentanyl a public health crisis in King County. The proposal comes amid continuing sharp increases in the number of people dying from fentanyl overdoses. The number of people in King County who died from a fentanyl overdose more than doubled in King County last year alone, according to the King County Medical Examiner Office’s Fatal Overdose Dashboard.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

988 now active in Pierce County

Pierce County social media post. 988 is the new three-digit dialing code for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Anyone in the country can call, text, or chat this number for free mental health support. Please note, the current NSPL number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) remains active.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Thurston County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Health
Thurston County, WA
Health
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
southsoundbiz.com

Thurston County HCP Gets Go-Ahead from U.S. Fish & Wildlife

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has approved Thurston County's plan to locally issue building permits for projects impacting endangered species. This stamp of approval clears the way for Thurston County to implement its Habitat Conservation Plan in 2023. Under the new permit plan, projects that impact endangered species in...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
KXRO.com

Road work throughout the Olympic Peninsula underway or starting soon

Travelers headed to Ocean Shores, Lake Cushman, Mount Rainier National Park, and other popular summer destinations will want to plan for additional travel delays this year. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will resurface several state highways around the Olympic Peninsula and the region. Work has...
OCEAN SHORES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Housing Projects#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Covid#American
Chronicle

TwinStar Credit Union Announces Plan to Merge With Oregon-Based Credit Union

TwinStar Credit Union, which is headquartered in Lacey, announced Thursday a plan to merge with an Oregon-based credit union. The planned merger is subject to regulatory approval and a vote of the members at Eugene-based Northwest Community Credit Union. It is expected to be finalized in 2023. "People have asked,...
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA county considers mandates, urges masking, boosters

SEATTLE (AP) — COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. Increasingly involving the highly transmissible omicron BA.5 variant and BA.4, cases are higher than the peak of last year’s delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
KREM2

Washington superintendent to resign, receive nearly $400K

MONROE, Wash. — A school district superintendent northeast of Seattle will resign and receive nearly $400,000 after an investigation showed employee claims of his behavior creating a toxic work environment were mostly credible. Under a settlement agreement announced last week, Monroe School District Superintendent Justin Blasko agreed to resign...
MONROE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cities consider renewing mask mandates despite lower case rates

SPOKANE, Wash. — With a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation, some major cities are considering bringing back mask mandates, including some in Washington. It’s being discussed in King County, but there’s no official plans yet. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says community levels are high in Spokane, the Spokane Regional Health District doesn’t plan on bringing back masks either.
SPOKANE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
147
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy