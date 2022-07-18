ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NYS HCR: $50 million available to help land banks eradicate blight, aid communities that continue to struggle from foreclosure crisis

wnypapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for initial funding round will be accepted until Sept. 14. New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas announced the launch of a new $50 million land bank Initiative, the first-ever dedicated source of state funding to help New York’s land banks reduce blight and transform vacant properties...

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Hochul announces new COVID-19 preparedness initiatives to protect public health, support ongoing pandemic response

New York state crafting ‘fall action plan’ for back-to-school & seasonal pandemic surges. √ RFP released for independent after-action review of state response to pandemic. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced new COVID-19 preparedness initiatives to protect public health and support New York state's ongoing response to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Governor Hochul Sneakily Extends Her Pandemic Powers in New York

Many in New York State are ready to be done dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic, however, the pandemic isn't done with us. At the beginning of the pandemic, the State of New York gave the Governor some additional executive authority to deal with the impacts of COVID-19. As the pandemic has continued over the last 2 years, the additional powers the Governor has been given have continued along with it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Long Island#Blight#The New Land#Hcr
96.9 WOUR

Wait What? New York State Signs Law To Officially Rename Route 20

If there's any reason to change the name of a well known road in New York State, then this has to be it. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation in Albany, officially renaming New York's portion of U.S. Route 20. It will now be referred to as "New York Medal of Honor Highway", joining 10 other states who have renamed the route to the same name.
POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Major Crackdown to Combat Wage Theft

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced major actions to combat wage theft and protect the paychecks of hardworking New Yorkers. The Governor announced that the Wage Theft Task Force, a coordinated effort between the New York State Department of Labor, the New York State Attorney General, and District Attorneys, has recently secured felony convictions and agreements from more than a dozen businesses and 265 individuals to pay nearly $3 million in wage restitution and contributions owed to New York State since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
wnypapers.com

Hochul: Statewide listening tour to address 'future of farming'

Sessions engage with agricultural industry to address the future of farmers & farms. √ First sessions to take place in Suffolk and Broome counties. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday launched a statewide listening tour on “the future of farming in New York state.” Her team said a series of listening sessions will allow the state to hear directly from farmers about their priorities in addressing climate, workforce and economic challenges, and will help inform the state's federal priorities for critical funding and policy changes in the areas of agriculture, nutrition and the environment.
AGRICULTURE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Faster Internet Service Coming To New York

If you are sick of waiting and waiting when you try to download something or watch a program on your phone, there is good news for you. Verizon recently announced that they are upgrading their service and have started launching 100 MHZ services in select cities across the county. The...
INTERNET
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate NY Town’s Name Is One Of The Most Awkward In the WORLD

We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD. Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter To Anyone Who Drives On The 90 In New York

Chances are at some point in your driving career you have hopped on the Thruway, aka the 90, and found yourself very frustrated with your fellow drivers. Growing up in Western New York and working all over the 716 I got used to being on the 90 all time and this past weekend when my family and I were traveling to Binghamton, I found myself getting VERY annoyed with some of my fellow drivers.
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's causing massive staff shortages in New York public schools

There are staff shortages in nearly every industry, and one area where workers are urgently needed is in schools. Districts across New York are brainstorming, working to bring people back to the education profession to keep schools staffed. But what caused the staff shortages to begin with?. Experts say there...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

It’s A Huge Tuesday In New York State

Just imagine what you would and could do with a half billion dollars! There is a chance that YOU might be the lucky winner and the big day is coming. Start planning for that dream mansion, trip of a lifetime or the opportunity to give back....big time!. There was no...
wnypapers.com

DiNapoli: Tax cap set at 2% in 2023

Highest inflation since start of local tax cap will impact local governments. Submitted on behalf of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Property tax levy growth will again be capped at 2% for 2023 for local governments that operate on a calendar-based fiscal year, according to data released by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. This figure affects tax cap calculations for all counties, towns and fire districts, as well as 44 cities and 13 villages.
BUSINESS
wnypapers.com

DEC tracking new threat to beech trees

Public encouraged to report potential beech leaf disease infections. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced beech leaf disease (BLD), which affects all species of beech trees, was identified in 35 counties in New York state to date. Included is Erie and Niagara counties. DEC began tracking...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy