Lansing, MI

Sunshine returns, GM plant pauses operations, and a bloodhound finds one of the FBI’s most wanted

By Krystle Holleman
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole lets us know if we can expect the sunshine to stick around this week, and if it will bring the summer heat. Then Seth Wells...

www.wilx.com

Related
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Overturned semi closes US-23 ramp to I-96

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are responding to a gravel hauler that overturned early Wednesday morning at US-23 and I-96. Troopers with the Brighton post say northbound US-23 to westbound I-96 is open but the ramp is closed. According to MSP, the driver sustained minor injuries but...
BRIGHTON, MI
Autoblog

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
GREENVILLE, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Woman Wants 10 Grand for What?!

This Michigan woman who claims she was “stood up” a while ago is now trying to sue the man for 10,000 dollars. A woman in Michigan named QaShontae Short was stood up a while back, and she didn’t just complain about it on social media. She decided...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan under Air Quality Alert Tuesday

(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan is under an air quality alert for the second day in a row, leading to requests from the state for people and businesses to avoid activities that could lead to ozone formation. An Action day for elevated ozone levels was declared for St. Clair, Livingston,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Experts say gas prices are unpredictable

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The price at the pump continues to fall. Tuesday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan is four dollars and 58 cents. That’s a 19 cent drop in just one week. Unfortunately, the experts say the future of gas prices are...
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WILX-TV

WATCH: Jackpot grows to $630M and celebrating hot dogs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk with a few things to watch out for Wednesday, including a possible thunderstorm. Maureen Halliday is back! She and Seth Wells will take a look at some of the top stories of the day, including a report comparing drug overdose deaths to the pandemic, an explosion at a popular tourist attraction, no winner in Mega Millions drawing, and celebrating an American favorite. Plus we’ll take a look ahead at what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

5 Arrested After Entering Store In Flint With Rifles

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Miracle hamster survives Swan Valley condominium fire

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer opened his personal gym for a special session with a non-profit organization...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

GM Delta Township plant closed for one week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday the General Motors Delta Township plant will be closed for a week. The Delta Township plant is responsible for making the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave. This closure comes as the plant tries to resolve supply-chain problems. The plant is expected to be back open on July 25.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic chaos: Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of Lansing residents is livid because drivers are speeding through their neighborhoods. “From the moment that they blocked it off there, it’s just been traffic chaos in here, for a lack of better words,” homeowner Shawn Dyer said. “It’s usually a really really quiet residential neighborhood. Cars driving as anywhere as from 10 mph to 50-or-60mph through the neighborhood.”
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Overturned gravel hauler near Brighton

University of Michigan President Dr. Santo Ono. A statue of President Abraham Lincoln that dates back more than a century has been restored and placed in its new home in the Carnegie Library in downtown Jackson. Ducklings hatch at Grand Ledge's Independence Village. Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:39 AM...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Granger warns of dangers of improper disposal after trash fires

DeWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Trash fires are getting more and more common. One of them happened two weeks ago in Lansing while a Granger truck was picking up trash. “It’s really frightening. We just want people to think about it, pay a little more attention and it can all be prevented.” Andrea Davis, Granger Communications Manager.
LANSING, MI
bridgemi.com

Rent, frustration rising in Michigan’s mobile home parks

James Grant, a retiree who lives on Social Security, bought a manufactured home and moved into South Valley Estates mobile park in Swartz Creek in 2018 to escape high living costs he faced while living in a condo. But, with rising lot rents and outdated state oversight, the once affordable haven of manufactured housing is losing its luster.
MICHIGAN STATE

