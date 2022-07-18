ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBFr0_0gjS5F5l00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “The Basketball Tournament” (TBT) is underway across the country, and on Monday night the Pit will host the Albuquerque Regional. The Enchantment (Lobo Alumni and others) will play the Panamaniacs (NMSU Alumni and others) on Monday at 8pm in a first round match up.

That is a highly anticipated match up, but on Sunday night the Enchantment already picked up a victory. Former Lobo and current Enchantment sharp shooter, Anthony Mathis competed in the TBT’s 33-point contest, which is a head to head competition that consisted of 3-rounds on Sunday night in the Pit. The first shooter to make eleven 3-pointers moved on to the next round, and Mathis won all three rounds and will move on to the 33-point finals which will be in Dayton, Ohio, and will be shown on ESPN.

Youth baseball tournament brings money to Albuquerque economy

“I mean, last year I got the opportunity to go to Dayton, but like I said I wasn’t able to go because of the Summer League mini camp. So, I was sitting at the San Antonio Spurs facility watching the shooters in Dayton which was unfortunate, but its just sweet to get back” said Anthony Mathis.

Mathis even beat a Panamaniacs shooter in teh 1st round of this contest on Sunday, and he hopes that is the same outcome on Monday when the Enchantment meet the Panamaniacs in the actual TBT Tournament. “They put me up against the Panamaniacs shooter first, so I mean, we wanted to get started off on the right foot and I am looking forward to coming out and playing at a high level tomorrow”, said Mathis.

Last year the Enchantment lost in the first round in what was their first ever appearance in the TBT, but now heading into this year JR Giddens feels that this team will come out strong. “We didnt take a loss last year, I looked at it as a learning experience, we were young. SO, this year we are going to come back with more experience and a lot more fire and passion and I think that everybody has a better feel of where we need to be as a team. So, I think we will be more than ready to go out there and perform”, said JR Giddens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

The Enchantment knocked out of TBT by Heartfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They got one step further than they did last year. The Enchantment’s run in the TBT Albuquerque Regional is over. Top seed Heartfire knocked the The Enchantment out with a 79-74 victory. Eric Washington scored a team high 26 points to help Heartfire come from behind to win. The Enchantment jumped out […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Kenny Thomas mic’d up: The Enchantment vs Panamaniacs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo and Aggie basketball players squared off for a unique installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry on Monday night. Led by Lobos legend and former NBA player Kenny Thomas, The Enchantment won their first-round matchup in the TBT, and Thomas was mic’d up for all the action.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former NBA standout ejected during game against The Enchantment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Emotions ran high during The Enchantment’s second round TBT matchup against Heartfire. There was plenty of trash talk, pushing and shoving, heck even spitting on each other, however the crowning moment of the night was when longtime NBA standout and current Heartfire coach LaPhonso Ellis got ejected. The play came in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Enchantment defeat Panamaniacs in TBT late game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment defeated The Panamaniacs 89-82 in their first game of the TBT Monday night. It was a game of former UNM Lobos and former NMSU Aggies, with a Weber State alum leading the victorious team. Scott Bamforth poured in 24 points to lead The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Basketball
City
San Antonio, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Former La Cueva, Carlsbad standouts selected in MLB draft

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexicans heard their name called during the MLB draft on Tuesday. Former La Cueva High School standout Jack Pineda was taken in the 12th round (355 overall) by the Kansas City Royals while Carlsbad high school senior Nolan Perry was taken 15 spots later (368) by the Toronto Blue Jays.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former UNM basketball players preach winning culture to current squad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Richard Pitino continues to rebuild the UNM men’s basketball program, he is teaching his team the importance of Lobo history. Former players have joined forces and are in town for TBT, and they met up with this year’s squad for a dinner. Coach Pitino hopes his players were able to learn something from the Lobos who made it to the next level and wants them to know they are part of something bigger than a basketball team.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
prescottenews.com

Miscues Cost Wranglers In 39-32 Loss At Duke City

A last second touchdown by the Duke City Gladiators was good enough to beat the Northern Arizona Wranglers 39-32, in Albuquerque last night. The game was marred by mistakes and missed opportunities, especially for Northern Arizona. The game did not mean much other than the good feeling of going into...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbt#Economy#Espn#Summer League#Tbt Tournament#Panamaniacs
KRQE News 13

DC Gladiators head into IFL Playoffs on 2-game winning streak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are headed into the IFL Playoffs on a two-game winning streak, after wrapping up their regular season with a 39-32 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday. It was once again a thrilling finish, but this time at home, the Gladiators took a 39-32 lead with just four seconds […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Youth baseball tournament brings money to Albuquerque economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday wraps up a big youth baseball tournament happening at the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex – and it’s a big win for Albuquerque. Over the past two weeks, a total of 56 youth baseball teams from across the country made their way to Albuquerque for the Texas Premier New Balance Championship. “The facilities […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gladiators add depth as team prepares for playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are getting stronger for the playoffs. The team signed a trio of players this week prior to the last game of the regular season including offensive lineman Jalen Powell. “I have a good time on the field, you know, I enjoy success and the more success the more […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Former UNM basketball player flees Ukraine, back to playing at the Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many former Lobo basketball players have gone to play professionally across the globe following their time at UNM, including Joe Furstinger. The forward has averaged over 12 points and six rebounds per game while playing internationally, including in Ukraine, when the Russian invasion began. “I mean, yeah, it was pretty intense,” Furstinger […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos graduate makes USA history

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos graduate Chase Ealy has had quite the summer. The former Hilltopper set a meet record in shot put at the USA Championships in June, and she became the first American woman to win a world title in the event on Saturday. Representing team USA at the meet in Eugene, […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Fans celebrate Meow Wolf night at NM United game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Meow Wolf night for New Mexico United, and fans were certainly dressed in their best to celebrate the art collective. Meow Wolf held a costume contest for fans that included a round trip to Las Vegas to visit Omega Mart and to see United play at the end of September. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Beat the heat at La Farge Library’s movie matinee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Farge Library in Santa Fe is giving residents a way to cool down and beat the heat. Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. the library is hosting its family-friendly Beat the Heat with Movie Matinees. Tuesday’s event will feature a showing of the movie. “Encato.” The event is free to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Movie starring Mel Gibson begins filming in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile film production is now underway in New Mexico. “The Informant,” directed by Michael Oblowiz and produced by Daniel Cummings, is in Las Cruces filming this week. The movie stars Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell and Nick Stahl. “The Informant” is story about an undercover cop who is terminally ill […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy