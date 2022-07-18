Massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartment complex

Fire in Brookhaven (WSBTV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire Department are putting out hot spots after a large apartment fire in Brookhaven.

Capt. Daniels with DeKalb Fire and Rescue said a massive fire erupted on 1000 Lenox Park Circle in Brookhaven around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the apartment and saw smoke billowing for miles.

Daniels said everyone has been evacuated from the building and there are no reported injuries.

The fire also caused road closures.

Triple Team Traffic said Roxboro Road closed south E. Paces Ferry as fire crews try to put out the apartment fire.

We’re working to confirm how many apartments were damaged.

