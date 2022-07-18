ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartment complex

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLJIx_0gjS577C00
Fire in Brookhaven (WSBTV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Fire Department are putting out hot spots after a large apartment fire in Brookhaven.

Capt. Daniels with DeKalb Fire and Rescue said a massive fire erupted on 1000 Lenox Park Circle in Brookhaven around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the apartment and saw smoke billowing for miles.

Daniels said everyone has been evacuated from the building and there are no reported injuries.

The fire also caused road closures.

Triple Team Traffic said Roxboro Road closed south E. Paces Ferry as fire crews try to put out the apartment fire.

We’re working to confirm how many apartments were damaged.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Family of 5 displaced after Snellville home catches fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Snellville family is starting their week without a home after a large fire broke out at their residence. Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 1300 block of Tree Lane SW at around 11:35 p.m. after a 9-1-1 caller reported a grill on the deck had caught fire.
SNELLVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Delays expected after crash shuts down road in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County police have blocked traffic at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Fairground due to a car crash. CBS46 flew over the scene and captured video of a car with heavy damage to the front end of it. At this time, no injuries have...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Accidents
Brookhaven, GA
Crime & Safety
Brookhaven, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead inside car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to determine the cause and manner of death of a man found dead inside a vehicle in a quiet DeKalb County neighborhood. Officers made the discovery just after 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Ashley Lane. DeKalb County police said the manner of death was not apparent when the body was found.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spots#Apartment Complex#Accident#Dekalb Fire Department#Newschopper 2#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

19-year-old woman killed in Clayton County hit and run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for the person who hit and killed a 19-year-old and kept on driving. Family said Winter Grier died early Tuesday morning from injuries sustained from that crash as she was walking from her job interview at Popeye’s on Southpark Blvd.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Woman dies after being falsely imprisoned, shot in Clayton County; suspect in custody

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Clayton County police say a woman who was being held against her will was found tied up and shot to death at a home. Police said they were called to reports of a person shot on the 5500 block of Riverdale Road in College Park early in the morning on July 5. Police found a woman with her hands and feet tied together in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police working to identify man found dead in north Georgia river

CANTON, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man found dead in a north Georgia river. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Canton police said that they responded to reports of a body in the Etowah River on Saturday around 4 p.m. Officers and crews from Cherokee Fire and Rescue recovered the body north of the Waleska Street bridge in Canton.
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for breaking into Douglas County car dealership

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A man was caught on camera as he broke into a Douglas County car dealership last Friday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the man who broke into the Redline Auto Dealership on Fairburn Road. Investigators said the man cut his arm...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy