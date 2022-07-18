ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City recognizes The Bank of Elk River’s support of Riverfront Concert Series

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy city of Elk River Bill LaVigne, chief operating officer, and Julia Schreifels, vice president, director of marketing and communications, and Mayor John Dietz.

Elk River City Council offers appreciation for partnership that spans 15 years and has topped $210,000

The city of Elk River recognized The Bank of Elk River at its July 5 meeting for the bank’s continued support and partnership to make the Riverfront Concert Series possible.

The bank has been sponsoring the concert series since 2007, contributing more than $210,000 over the course of 15 years, including $19,000 that was donated for this year’s series.

“It’s a significant investment on behalf of the bank to make sure we bring free music to those in our community,” said Julia Schriefels, a vice president and director of marketing and communications for The Bank of Elk River. “We’re really proud of that, and we have a great time when we’re out there in the crowd.”

The bank staffs the event that happens on Thursday nights in the summer with 12 volunteers, who coordinate raffles to give away prizes from the bank and other downtown businesses as well as hand out free water.

Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

