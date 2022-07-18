ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Police: One killed in Sunday evening two-car Niskayuna crash on Route 7; Other driver injured

By Chuck D
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene Sunday evening

NISKAYUNA One person was killed and another injured in a Sunday evening two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 7 in Niskayuna, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to Albany Medical Center, where they died, police said.

Update: Niskayuna Police: Corinth woman charged with manslaughter in fatal Sunday crash; Glenville woman killed

The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle was taken to Ellis Hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police did not release the name of the person killed or the person injured, pending notification of family and the investigation.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Route 7, near Hickory Road, police said. Rescuers responded there for a report of a head-on crash.

Niskayuna police responded with Niskayuna Fire District #1 and #2, Mohawk Ambulance and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies.

Both vehicles were found occupied by the drivers and no passengers.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 518-630-0911.

Update: Niskayuna Police: Corinth woman charged with manslaughter in fatal Sunday crash; Glenville woman killed

